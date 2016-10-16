Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

C Bo Horvat, who led the Canucks with 30 points in the final 43 games of last season, started on a checking line Saturday night with LW Alex Burrows and RW Derek Dorsett.

C Markus Granlund, obtained in a trade from Calgary last year, skated on a second line Saturday night with LW Sven Baertschi and RW Jake Virtanen.

G Ryan Miller left his net for an extra attacker on Saturday night when the referee raised his arm for a delayed holding penalty. The puck slid past several players and rolled into the Vancouver net before defenseman Erik Gudbranson could stop it. The goal was officially an empty netter. Miller was credited with stopping all 25 shots he faced, but the game won't go into the record books as a shutout. "It's a weird way to catalog it," Miller said. "Don't let one in and don't get the shutout. But to get a win on opening night and help us get started in the right direction, I would have taken anything."