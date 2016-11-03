FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
November 4, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 10 months ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Chris Tanev returned after missing three games due to injury. He finished with an even rating in 20:47 of ice time Wednesday at Montreal.

G Ryan Miller stopped 19 shots for the struggling Canucks, who dropped their sixth straight with a 3-0 loss at Montreal on Wednesday.

RW Derek Dorsett and LW Alexandre Burrows returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games due to injury. Dorsett had an even rating in 10:13 of ice time Wednesday at Montreal.

LW Alexandre Burrows and RW Derek Dorsett returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games due to injury. Burrows had an even rating in 8:54 of ice time Wednesday at Montreal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
