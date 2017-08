C Michael Chaput, who was recalled from Utica of the AHL earlier Monday, played nine minutes and had an even rating in his Vancouver debut.

G Ryan Miller made 28 saves Monday in the Canucks' 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

D Alexander Edler returned to the lineup Monday after missing the Saturday game against the Leafs with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 23:41 of ice time against the Islanders.