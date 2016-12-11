FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
World
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 12, 2016 / 1:05 AM / 8 months ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Florida played homage to former Panthers D Erik Gudbranson, now a member of the Canucks, during its 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday. During the game's first timeout, the Panthers played a video tribute to Gudbranson, who was their first-round draft pick - third overall - in 2010. The video showed highlights of Gudbranson's career that included draft day, signing his first contract, scoring goals, making big hits and serving the community. After watching the video, Gudbranson tapped his heart and saluted the fans. "It was a pleasure to be here," said Gudbranson, who was traded to Vancouver in May. "I had a lot of fun (while playing for Florida). Unfortunately, we didn't come out with the outcome we wanted tonight."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.