Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Florida played homage to former Panthers D Erik Gudbranson, now a member of the Canucks, during its 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday. During the game's first timeout, the Panthers played a video tribute to Gudbranson, who was their first-round draft pick - third overall - in 2010. The video showed highlights of Gudbranson's career that included draft day, signing his first contract, scoring goals, making big hits and serving the community. After watching the video, Gudbranson tapped his heart and saluted the fans. "It was a pleasure to be here," said Gudbranson, who was traded to Vancouver in May. "I had a lot of fun (while playing for Florida). Unfortunately, we didn't come out with the outcome we wanted tonight."