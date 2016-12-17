Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Bo Horvat picked the right time to break out of a goal-scoring slump. Horvat took advantage of a lucky bounce to score a third-period, power-play goal as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. "To finally get a lucky bounce like that ... we've had so many bounces that haven't gone our way this year," said Horvat, who gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 7:46 of the third period. "To get one like that, it was kind of a relief off everybody's shoulders that we are going to start getting bounces here." It was Horvat's first goal of the season, and just second point, in eight games.