Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Anton Rodin, who hasn't played this season due to a knee problem, was recalled by the Canucks from a conditioning stint with the AHL Utica Comets. He was a healthy scratch Thursday.

C Brendan Gaunce was a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game Thursday.

G Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots Thursday in the Canucks' 4-1 loss to the Jets.

RW Jannik Hansen left the game in the second period with a knee injury. That followed Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault taking a kneeing penalty for hitting Hansen on the knee.

C Henrik Sedin became the fourth Swede to play in 1,200 NHL games, joining Nicklas Lidstrom, Mats Sundin and Daniel Alfredsson. He finished a minus-2 in a 4-1 loss to the Jets.