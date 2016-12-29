Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Jayson Megna, a healthy scratch in a 4-1 loss Dec. 23 in Calgary, will take Hansen's place on the top line with C Henrik Sedin and LW Daniel Sedin for four to six weeks. He finished a plus-1 in 17:10 of ice time Wednesday against the Kings.

G Ryan Miller was the difference in the Canucks' 2-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday, making 36 saves. The Kings outshot Vancouver 31-8 over the last two periods. "They didn't have too much as far as odd-man rushes," said Miller. "There weren't two-on-ones or three-on-twos. It was a clean game as far as that goes and that's the kind of game you have to have to beat L.A. They are not going to give you a whole lot."

D Alex Edler returned to the Canucks' lineup after missing 13 games with a broken finger. He finished with an even rating in 20:43 of ice time Wednesday against the Kings.

RW Jannik Hansen is out four to six weeks with a knee injury sustained in a Dec. 22 loss to Winnipeg.