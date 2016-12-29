FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 30, 2016 / 5:04 AM / 8 months ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jayson Megna, a healthy scratch in a 4-1 loss Dec. 23 in Calgary, will take Hansen's place on the top line with C Henrik Sedin and LW Daniel Sedin for four to six weeks. He finished a plus-1 in 17:10 of ice time Wednesday against the Kings.

G Ryan Miller was the difference in the Canucks' 2-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday, making 36 saves. The Kings outshot Vancouver 31-8 over the last two periods. "They didn't have too much as far as odd-man rushes," said Miller. "There weren't two-on-ones or three-on-twos. It was a clean game as far as that goes and that's the kind of game you have to have to beat L.A. They are not going to give you a whole lot."

D Alex Edler returned to the Canucks' lineup after missing 13 games with a broken finger. He finished with an even rating in 20:43 of ice time Wednesday against the Kings.

RW Jannik Hansen is out four to six weeks with a knee injury sustained in a Dec. 22 loss to Winnipeg.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.