7 months ago
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
January 8, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 7 months ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Markus Granlund scored two goals and collected an assist for the Canucks. "I didn't think we played a really good game, but if you can win it's a good thing," said Granlund. "Millsy was great in net. That's the key if you want to win games."

G Ryan Miller made 44 saves as Vancouver improved its record to 20-18-3. "I knew they'd come," said Miller, who earned his fifth straight victory. "I don't think their team feels like they are ever out of it. They have some good playmakers. If they get close anything is possible so the focus was just survive minute by minute and get out of here with some points."

