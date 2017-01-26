FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 7 months ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves in Vancouver's 3-2 win at Colorado on Wednesday.

LW Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Canucks beat the Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night. He scored two goals in the Canucks' 3-2 win in Vancouver on Jan. 2 and matched that Wednesday while victimizing Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard once again. "I had a little chat with Calvin Pickard out there. He wasn't too happy with me scoring against him again," Baertschi said. "We know each other from Juniors, and it's always fun playing against him. Somehow it works. I've found the right spots out there and been able to capitalize on the chances I get."

D Alexander Edler was in the lineup Wednesday after suffering an upper-body injury in Chicago on Sunday. He finished with an even rating in a team-high 25:08 of ice time at Colorado.

