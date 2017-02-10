C Michael Chaput played in his 100th NHL game. It was also his first game in Nationwide Arena after being non-tendered by the Columbus organization during the offseason. In 58 games with the Jackets, he had two goals and eight assists.

F Reid Boucher drew in for the concussed Sven Baertschi and played for the first time in a Vancouver sweater since being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 4.

G Ryan Miller made 33 saves as the Canucks shut out the Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday.

Daniel Sedin scored his 12th goal of the season 44 seconds into the second period. The left winger collected the rebound off Markus Granlund's shot and put the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky's glove to make it 1-0. Henrik Sedin also drew an assist on the play.

