Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

D Chris Tanev scored 34 seconds into overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Calgary. Tanev's goal came off a 2-on-1 breakaway. He took a pass from Daniel Sedin and beat Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott on the short side. "It was good to get the win," Tanev said. "I got it (the puck) up to Danny then skated as fast as I could. I knew he would get the puck over if I could beat my guy."

G Ryan Miller made 35 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over Calgary. Miller played brilliantly most of the night but gave up a goal with six seconds left in the third period, forcing the overtime. "You get that far and you do get frustrated about handing a point back," Miller said. "We stepped up in overtime and got it done. Right now, we needed the win. I try not to dwell too much on the last one."

RW Jack Skille left the Vancouver Canucks' game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday with a suspected groin injury. Skille suffered the injury in the second period and didn't return for the third. The 29-year-old native of Madison, Wis., has four goals and three assists in 52 games with the Canucks this season.

D Alex Edler scored a fluky goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Calgary. Edler barely stepped across the center line when he let go a fluttering shot that appeared to dip under G Brian Elliott's glove. "There was nothing to it," said Edler, who scored his third goal of the season and second in 40 games. "I put it on net and it went in. It was lucky. That happens one out of 100 (times). I was surprised."