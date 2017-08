LW Nikolay Goldobin scored in his first game with Vancouver in Saturday's 4-3 victory in Los Angeles.

C Bo Horvat registered three assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory in Los Angeles.

LW Sven Baertschi scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 victory in Los Angeles.

G Ryan Miller made 41 saves in Saturday's 4-3 victory in Los Angeles.