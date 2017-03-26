Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Brock Boeser scored his first NHL goal in his pro debut as part of a four-goal second period in Saturday's 4-2 victory at Minnesota. Bo Horvat's hard drive to the net did not find its way in but Boeser pounced on a loose puck in the crease to score at 11:51. "It's really special and a special moment and I'm definitely gonna cherish this for a long time," Boeser said. The Minnesota native, who was Vancouver's 2015 first-round draft pick, signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks prior to the game after playing for North Dakota in Friday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston University. Boeser played nearly 13 minutes Saturday, mostly on Vancouver's second line alongside Horvat and Sven Baertschi after getting the start with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. "It's something you dream about, I mean, I think they got drafted the year I was born," Boeser said.

C Reid Boucher scored twice as part of a four-goal second period in Saturday's 4-2 victory at Minnesota.

RW Jack Skille had to be helped from the ice late in the second period of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Skille, who had scored to give Vancouver a 4-0 lead only minutes earlier, received a hit from Minnesota right winger Charlie Coyle with 3:30 to play in the period. The Canucks announced that Skille sustained an ankle injury on the play and would not return to the game. His status for Sunday's game at Winnipeg was unknown. A native of Madison, Wis., who starred at the University of Wisconsin, Skille notched his fifth goal at the 13:37 mark of the second period.