RW Brock Boeser scored his fourth goal in his seventh NHL game in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

D Alex Biega played wing on the fourth line Saturday. He played as a forward periodically this season.

LW Sven Baertschi missed Saturday's game because of a neck injury suffered Thursday in Arizona and will also miss Sunday's season finale in Edmonton.

D Alex Edler scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton for his 300th career point.