Preview: Canucks at Predators

The Nashville Predators have collected at least a point in eight straight contests (6-0-2) to skate their way to the top the Central Division. The Predators look to continue their ascent and vie for their fourth consecutive victory when the Vancouver Canucks visit Music City on Tuesday. Colin Wilson raised his point total to 13 in 10 games by recording a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over reeling Minnesota on Saturday and also tallied in a 3-1 triumph against Vancouver on Nov. 2.

All-Star Pekka Rinne, who leads the league with 28 wins, turned aside 36 shots against the Wild to improve to 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts and made 26 saves in the previous meeting with the Canucks. Vancouver opens a five-game road trip looking to ignite a spark after its offense went limp in the final two contests of its five-game homestand. Daniel Sedin mustered his team’s lone goal against former Canuck Roberto Luongo in a 3-1 setback to Florida on Thursday before Vancouver failed to solve Joni Ortio in his season debut, resulting in a 1-0 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (23-14-3): Coach Willie Desjardins did his best to reason why his charges enjoy better results outside of British Columbia. “Maybe it’s the factor that the guys are focused and maybe we relax a bit at home,” Desjardins said of the Canucks’ 12-6-2 mark on the road, as opposed to their 11-8-1 record at Rogers Arena. Although he is not scheduled to play against the team that drafted him in 2001, defenseman Dan Hamhuis participated in practice on Monday and is likely to return at some point on the road trip after being sidelined since Nov. 20 with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (28-9-4): Filip Forsberg leads all NHL rookies with 14 goals and 38 points, and Vancouver certainly can attest to his considerable abilities. The 20-year-old Swede collected two tallies and an assist in the first meeting with the Canucks and will participate in the Skills Competition during the upcoming All-Star festivities. “I think he has earned what he has gotten at this point,” coach Peter Laviolette said of Forsberg. “He plays hard. It’s nice to see him have success.”

OVERTIME

1. While playing for Edmonton, Nashville C Mark Arcobello collected a goal and two assists in four games versus Vancouver this season.

2. After going 3-for-5 on the power play to start the month, the Canucks have failed on their last eight opportunities with the man advantage.

3. Vancouver had won five of the previous six meetings with Nashville prior to the setback in November.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Canucks 1