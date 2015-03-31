Preview: Canucks at Predators

After already punching their ticket to the postseason, the Nashville Predators look to improve their standing when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Playing its third contest in four nights, Nashville saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt with a 5-2 setback to Calgary on Sunday in the opener of a three-game homestand. Defenseman Roman Josi collected a goal and an assist in the loss for the Central Division-leading Predators, who are three and four points ahead of St. Louis and Chicago, respectively.

Nashville could add to its advantage when it wraps up the three-game season series against Vancouver. Colin Wilson has erupted for three goals and two assists as the Predators have defeated the Canucks twice, outscoring them 8-2 in the process. Vancouver strengthened its hold on second place in the Pacific Division and did Nashville a favor as well by posting a convincing 4-1 victory over the Blues on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (44-27-5): Radim Vrbata scored his team-leading 31st goal and sixth in eight contests against St. Louis on Monday. The All-Star added an assist - his sixth in that same span - and has 29 points in his last 30 games. Defenseman Alex Edler, who has seven goals this season, scored in both a 3-1 setback to Nashville on Nov. 2 and a 5-1 loss on Jan. 13.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (47-22-8): Although Nashville is looking to secure its first division title in franchise history, the health of some of its key cogs could play a role in just how much action they see with five games remaining on the slate. James Neal, who has four assists versus Vancouver this season, has missed the last eight contests with an upper-body injury and captain Shea Weber has been sidelined each of the last two due to a lower-body ailment. Pekka Rinne has overcome a five-game losing streak by posting a 6-2-1 record in his last nine and shares the league lead in victories (41) with Montreal’s Carey Price.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville rookie RW Filip Forsberg has collected three goals and an assist versus Vancouver this season.

2. The Canucks, who are playing the second contest of their four-game road trip, are 23-12-3 away from home this season.

3. The Predators are 0-for-9 on the power play in their last three games but have killed off all nine short-handed situations in that span.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Canucks 2