Preview: Canucks at Predators

The Nashville Predators appeared relegated to settling for the top wild card in the Western Conference, but suddenly they have designs on a top-three finish in the Central Division as they prepare to host the skidding Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. The Predators continue their four-game homestand as they attempt to close a four-point deficit on third-place Chicago.

Nashville is 12-2-5 over its past 19 games, allowing the team to pick up 14 points on the Blackhawks during that span. “We’re aiming higher. We want to keep winning and then we’ll see where we end up in the standings,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said following Monday’s 5-2 victory over Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles. The Canucks knocked off Nashville 4-2 at home on March 12 but have dropped five in a row since. Vancouver matched a dubious franchise record by being shut out for the third straight time in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Winnipeg.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360 (Vancouver), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-33-12): Vancouver’s scoreless streak is at 228 minutes dating to the first period against Colorado on March 16 and the team has produced only three goals during the five-game skid. “It’s tough to go through,” captain Henrik Sedin said. “We’re all disappointed, there’s no question about that, but we still have to look at it as a process. It’s not going to change overnight. We have to keep doing the same things over and over ... and it’s going to change.” The Canucks have whiffed on 25 straight power-play chances in the last eight games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (37-23-13): Ryan Johansen scored one goal and set up two others in Monday’s win, but he was quick to praise linemate James Neal, who became the fifth member of the 2005 NHL draft class to register 400 career points. “It’s incredible,“ Johansen said. ”You look at some of the names that have reached the 400-point mark and 200 goals as well for him, it’s really impressive to see those numbers.” Forsberg has scored in back-to-back games to become the first Predator to reach 30 goals since Patric Hornqvist in 2009-10.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have snuffed out all 26 short-handed situations over the past eight games.

2. Canucks G Ryan Miller has won all four career starts at Nashville, allowing a total of four goals.

3. Johansen has six points over the past four games but has scored only once in 13 career contests versus Vancouver.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Canucks 2