Preview: Canucks at Predators

The Vancouver Canucks had been living a charmed existence during their season-high six-game winning streak, but their struggles on the road reared their ugly head to begin their current three-game trek. With just five wins away from British Columbia, the Canucks look to find the right note on Tuesday when they visit Music City to face the Nashville Predators.

Vancouver was flat to start its road trip, despite Bo Horvat netting a highlight-reel goal for his team-leading 13th tally in a 3-1 setback to Calgary. The 21-year-old has collected three goals and five assists on his current seven-game point streak and has recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in four career meetings with Nashville. Like the Canucks, the Predators have been besieged by injury and the continuous lineup shuffle hasn't reflected well on the scoreboard with the club dropping two in a row and six of eight (2-4-2). Viktor Arvidsson, who is tied for second on the team with 25 points, has missed the last two games with an upper-body ailment while fellow forward James Neal (club-best 14 goals) was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body issue as well.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-19-3): Chris Tanev (upper body) could be making his return versus Nashville after participating in the optional skate Monday, but fellow defenseman Ben Hutton is not as fortunate after blocking a shot with his left hand on Friday. Hutton is "out for some time," coach Willie Desjardins told reporters on Monday. Although Vancouver's defensive manpower has been in flux, veteran goaltender Ryan Miller has yielded just seven goals during a personal five-game winning streak and boasts a 6-3-2 career mark versus Nashville with one shutout and a 2.11 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-16-7): Captain Mike Fisher set up a pair of tallies in Sunday's 5-2 setback at Chicago and has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past six games. The 36-year-old has scorched the Canucks throughout his career, highlighted by 14 goals and 21 points in 29 encounters. Linemate Austin Watson is making the most of additional ice time in lieu of injuries and recorded his second goal of the season on Sunday while unleashing a season-best five shots on goal versus the Blackhawks.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver and Nashville will play three times in under one month (Jan. 17 and Feb. 7).

2. The Predators assigned D Petter Granberg to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday.

3. The Canucks are 6-2-1 against Central Division foes this season while the Predators are 1-4-2 versus the Pacific.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Canucks 2