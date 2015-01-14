Predators win despite injury to Rinne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Faced with a potential crisis after the loss of All-Star goalkeeper Pekka Rinne with an injury early in the third period, the Nashville Predators did what they have done all season: win.

Backup Carter Hutton stopped all 10 shots he faced while his teammates blew open a tight game in the last 6 1/2 minutes Tuesday night as Nashville dumped the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Bridgestone Arena.

Center Colin Wilson potted two goals and added two assists, giving him 13 of each in the last 26 games. Centers Craig Smith and Mike Fisher each tallied a goal and an assist, while left winger James Neal and center Mike Ribeiro each drew a pair of assists.

But the health of Rinne (29-6-2) will be the storyline over the next 72 hours as the Predators (29-9-4) welcome former coach Barry Trotz and the Washington Capitals to town Friday night in what should be the season’s toughest ticket.

Rinne, who made 20 saves, departed with 17:05 left in the game after suffering a lower-body injury when he bumped into the boards behind the net following a rush by left winger Chris Higgins.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Predators

The contact looked innocuous, but Rinne stayed down for almost a minute before skating haltingly toward the Nashville bench. He tested out his injury but left for the locker room. The team announced after the game that Rinne’s status would be updated Thursday when Nashville returns to practice.

“The best player after Pekka left the ice for four to five minutes was Carter Hutton,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said of the backup, who’s 0-3-2 in five starts. “They probably fired four or five good shots at the net, quality chances, and he made big saves.”

Hutton, who went 20-11-4 last year for Nashville as a rookie, said he didn’t try to think about coming into a 2-1 game with nearly an entire period remaining.

“It’s just hockey, right? That’s what we do,” he said.

Hutton’s teammates supported him with an offensive outburst that turned a one-goal nail-biter into a laugher. Center Filip Forsberg scored his 15th goal at 13:32 as his wrister caromed off Vancouver goaltender Eddie Lack and trickled over the goal line for Forsberg’s first marker in seven games.

Fisher converted Neal’s pass into his eighth goal at 15:31. Wilson was credited with his second goal of the game -- and 14th of the season -- on the power play at 17:39 off the rebound of Smith’s shot.

“I’ve just been a part of some good bounces,” Wilson said about averaging a point per game since Nov. 18. “And I’ve gained some confidence in my shot.”

While Nashville maintained the NHL’s best record, Vancouver (23-15-3) started a five-game road trip with its third straight loss despite outshooting the Predators 31-30 and controlling the game for long stretches after falling behind 2-0 before the game was 6 1/2 minutes old.

“They’re a tough team,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said of Nashville. “We had a good period, a real good period. It put us in a spot where we had a chance to win the game. We got a power play with (12) minutes left and we didn’t generate enough.”

After Smith and Wilson scored just over two minutes apart in the first period to give the Predators a quick lead, Vancouver owned the second period. Defenseman Alexander Edler got the Canucks within a goal on a one-timer at 2:47, his fifth goal of the season.

But Vancouver failed to create the equalizer, even after Rinne’s departure, and Nashville made it pay in the end.

“We weathered the storm and had a big penalty kill where we didn’t give them many chances,” Hutton said, “and from there we just kind of took over.”

NOTES: Vancouver D Dan Hamhuis (torn right groin) skated at the team’s practice Monday and could return to the lineup as early as Thursday in Philadelphia. Hamhuis missed his 21st straight game Tuesday. ... Nashville LW James Neal returned to the lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury. ... By making the All-Star team, Canucks RW Radim Vrbata is the team’s first player to achieve that honor in his initial season with the club since G Roberto Luongo (2007). ... The Predators waived RW Mark Arcobello on Tuesday. Acquired from Edmonton on Dec. 29 for C Derek Roy, Arcobello scored a goal in four games with Nashville. He has eight goals and five assists in 40 games.