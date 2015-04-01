Lack lifts Canucks to shootout win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Eddie Lack felt as if he were playing catch-up the whole game.

The Vancouver goalie not only caught up, but he pushed his team across the finish line in front of the Nashville Predators to earn the Canucks two crucial points.

Making 34 saves, plus two more in a shootout, Lack enabled Vancouver to pick up a wild 5-4 win Tuesday night at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

“We got down early and felt like we were working uphill the whole game,” Lack said. “These are two huge points. This building is tough to play in.”

The Canucks (45-27-5) seem comfortable in difficult road environments. On the heels of a 4-1 win Monday over the Blues in St. Louis, they improved to 24-12-3 away from British Columbia and moved four points ahead of the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division.

How they did it defied logic. Nashville (47-22-9) attempted a whopping 71 shots and spent nearly 14 minutes on the power play, including five that bridged the third period and the first 1:06 of overtime after Canucks right winger Alexandre Burrows drew a five-minute major and game misconduct for interference on center Paul Gaustad.

However, Lack (16-11-4) erased that man advantage with nine saves, including a stop on a snapper by defenseman Seth Jones with one second left in regulation.

“He was our best player,” Vancouver left winger Chris Higgins said of Lack. “He can win a game singlehandedly for you, and he’s done that for us lately. He deserved our best effort.”

Lack finished it off in the shootout, stopping centers Mike Santorelli and Filip Forsberg. Meanwhile, center Nick Bonino and right winger Radim Vrbata solved Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (41-15-5), handing Nashville its second straight loss.

Despite the defeat, the Predators did manage to increase their Central Division lead over St. Louis to four points, although the Blues have two games in hand.

“I‘m guessing our power play had 20 shots on net and probably 30 attempts overall,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we did a lot of good things on our power play and five-on-five, but the goalie was good.”

The Predators jumped out to a 2-0 lead just over eight minutes into the game. Defenseman Cody Franson started the scoring with a power-play marker at 4:30, followed by a breakaway goal from left winger Taylor Beck at 8:15.

Vancouver rallied to tie it with two goals exactly two minutes apart in the second period. Rookie right winger Linden Vey converted a turnover into his 10th goal at 4:04, and right winger Jannik Hansen followed with a slapper that evened the score.

Nashville left winger Viktor Stalberg bagged his second goal of the season at 19:30 with a wrister from the right faceoff circle, but the Predators’ second lead didn’t last long.

Burrows got a stick on Jones’ pass and jumped on the loose puck for a short-handed breakaway, beating Rinne with a nice move for his 16th goal at 1:23 of the third period.

Higgins deflected Burrows’ centering pass for a tiebreaking power-play tally at 5:48 of the third, but Nashville equalized with the man advantage at 14:57. Bonino’s attempt at clearing the puck struck center Mike Fisher in the leg and bounced past Lack for Fisher’s 19th goal.

That was the last thing that eluded Lack, even as the Canucks put him in a bad spot by playing a man short at a critical juncture.

“We had a lot of penalties, but the boys did a great job in front of me,” Lack said.

Rinne made 21 saves for the Predators, who are trying to win the first division title in their 17-year history.

“We should have taken this opportunity, especially with the power play at the end, and scored,” Forsberg said.

NOTES: Vancouver C Brad Richardson (ankle) and RW Zack Kassian (back) missed their seventh and eighth straight games, respectively. ... Nashville D Shea Weber (lower-body injury) sat out his third straight game and LW James Neal (upper-body injury) missed his ninth consecutive contest. ... Canucks RW Radim Vrbata moved into 10th place in the NHL with his 31st goal in Monday night’s 4-1 win at St. Louis. It’s the second 30-goal season in Vrbata’s career. ... Mike Ribeiro’s assist on D Seth Jones’ goal Sunday gave him 45 for the season, a franchise record for a Predators center.