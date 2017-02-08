Replay ruling aids Predators in win over Canucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Going into Tuesday night's third and final meeting of the season with the Vancouver Canucks, the Nashville Predators had more goals waved off (three) than they had scored (two) in the first two matchups.

This time, they won a critical replay review that gave them the eventual winning goal.

Filip Forsberg's power-play marker almost midway through the third period, originally waved off but called a goal after a long review, gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in its 4-2 decision at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators, nursing a one-goal lead against steady pressure from Vancouver, earned a man advantage when Luca Sbisa interfered with Pontus Aberg at 8:48. Sixteen seconds later, Forsberg fired a slapper that struck a couple bodies, including teammate Viktor Arvidsson in the buttocks, and rolled into the crease.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom dove after the puck and covered it with his glove, and the referees waved it off. But the NHL situation room said the puck crossed the goal line, a call supported by replay and Canucks coach Willie Desjardins.

"That was a tough one," he said. "I think the league does a good job with these calls. We've had a lot of those go against us, but when you slow it down and look at it, it looks like it goes across the (goal) line."

Nashville had two goals overturned in a 2-1 overtime win at home Jan. 10 and saw a first period goal go off the books in a 1-0 defeat Jan. 17.

This time, the Predators not only got a goal via replay, but saw Vancouver lose a tying goal late in the second period when Markus Granlund played the puck with a high stick moments before Jannik Hansen swept it into the net.

Nashville captain Mike Fisher said there was good evidence on Forsberg's marker.

"We were watching the board," he said. "It was close, but you could see it through the glove."

The Canucks (23-24-6), playing the opener of a critical six-game road trip, pulled within 3-2 on Alexander Edler's power-play tally at 12:04 and created a Grade A chance after lifting Markstrom for a sixth attacker in the final two minutes.

But Pekka Rinne (21-14-6) made the biggest of his 31 saves, stoning Loui Eriksson at the goalmouth with his pads. Fisher sealed the verdict at 19:17 with an empty-net goal, his 13th of the season, as the Predators (26-19-8) regained third place in the Central Division by a point over St. Louis.

It was the 10th time in the last 13 games that Nashville picked up at least a point.

"I think you can see how hard we're working out on the ice," said defenseman Roman Josi, who drew two secondary assists. "That's who we are. When we're doing that, we can find the wins."

Vancouver, which fell to 6-16-3 on the road, took a 1-0 lead with its first shot. Granlund cleanly won a draw from new Predators acquisition Vernon Fiddler, maneuvered into the high slot and beat Rinne with a wrister.

But Viktor Arvidsson wiped out that lead at 12:20, taking a slick drop pass from Colin Wilson and wristing a shot from the left faceoff circle by Markstrom for his 14th goal.

Arvidsson provided the assist on the go-ahead goal as well, setting up Calle Jarnkrok at the left post at 16:32 for his ninth goal. Jarnkrok's wrister struck Markstrom, plopped to the ice and trickled through his legs into the net.

That was it for the scoring until the goal that almost wasn't.

"Usually, if it's part of the glove that's over it, you don't get the opportunity to look down through the mesh," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "But it worked in our favor tonight."

Markstrom (9-10-3) stopped 29 shots in his first start since Jan. 25.

NOTES: Vancouver D Ben Hutton returned to the lineup Tuesday night after an 11-game absence. He injured his hand after blocking a shot with it in a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Jan. 6. ... Nashville placed LW Harry Zolnierczyk on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and recalled LW Pontus Aberg from AHL Milwaukee. Aberg has a goal and an assist in 11 games with the Predators this season. ... The Canucks scratched C Reid Boucher, D Alex Biega and D Philip Larsen. ... Nashville scratches were D Anthony Bitetto, C Colton Sissons and D Brad Hunt.