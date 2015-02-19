Preview: Canucks at Rangers

The New York Rangers have scored 22 times during their four-game winning streak, and Thursday’s home date with the Vancouver Canucks isn’t expected to slow down their high-octane offense. Ryan McDonagh recorded his first career two-goal performance in Monday’s 6-5 victory over the New York Islanders, and the captain also tallied in the Rangers’ 5-1 rout of the Canucks on Dec. 13. “That was a real gut check for us,” said McDonagh, whose team resides four points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders. “It feels really good right now. It’s great how we stuck together.”

Alain Vigneault will snap a tie with Pat Burns for sole possession of 19th place on the all-time list should he record his 502nd career coaching victory versus his former team. Vancouver opens a five-game road trip after posting its third win in four contests with a 3-2 triumph over Minnesota on Monday. Alex Biega scored the eventual winning goal midway into the third period to highlight his NHL debut, but he might have to wait for an encore should fellow defensemen Alex Edler and Chris Tanev return from their upper-body injuries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific, TVA (Vancouver), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (32-21-3): Nick Bonino scored the lone goal for Vancouver in its first meeting with the Rangers and is expected to return at some point during the team’s road trip. Rookie Bo Horvat also tallied versus the Wild to extend his point streak to four games, during which he has collected two goals and two assists. Captain Henrik Sedin also scored against Minnesota but has just one tally in 12 career meetings with the Rangers.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (34-16-5): Expected to make his career-high eighth consecutive start on Thursday, Cam Talbot admitted he has welcomed the increased workload. “It’s been fun for me to get some games in a row here, get in the groove a little bit,” Talbot told the team’s website following Wednesday’s practice. “The biggest adjustment for me is staying focused, staying in shape and getting my legs under me.” Talbot has won four straight and posted a 5-1-1 record while filling in for the injured Henrik Lundqvist.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello, who tallied twice in the first meeting, has been held off the scoresheet in two straight contests following his career-high seven-game point streak.

2. Vancouver is 0-for-7 on the power play in its last five games and 2-for-25 in February.

3. Vigneault did not publicly declare if Talbot would start on back-to-back nights with the Rangers playing Buffalo on Friday, or if G Mackenzie Skapski would make his NHL debut.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Canucks 2