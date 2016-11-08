Preview: Canucks at Rangers

The New York Rangers hope to keep lighting up the scoreboard Tuesday as they aim for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New York has scored at least five goals in six of its last seven contests and each game of its winning streak, including Sunday's 5-2 triumph over Winnipeg, to raise its league-leading total to 55 and give it an NHL-best plus-26 differential.

The Rangers' line of J.T. Miller, Michael Grabner and Kevin Hayes has been on fire, collecting 12 goals and 23 points during the team's string of victories. Vancouver head into the fifth contest of its six-game road trip with a winless streak that reached nine games (0-8-1) after Monday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. The Canucks entered the third period tied at 2-2 but allowed two goals in a span of less than two minutes midway through the session and fell to 0-4-0 on their trek. Franchise goals and points leader Daniel Sedin may be heating up, however, as he has tallied in two straight contests following a seven-game drought.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-8-1): Sedin's fourth goal of the season on Monday earned him a tie for the team lead in both tallies and points (six). Bo Horvat, who also has four goals, notched his first assist of the campaign in the loss to the Islanders. Loui Eriksson, who registered the second 30-goal campaign of his career in 2015-16 with Boston, has begun his first season in Vancouver with a 13-game drought.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (10-3-0): Brady Skjei now is among the elite as he became the first rookie defenseman for the club to notch an assist in five consecutive games since Brian Leetch, who had a seven-game run in 1988-89. A first-round pick in 2012, the 22-year-old Skjei has recorded a total of eight assists in 13 games after being held without a point in seven contests last season - his first in the NHL. Hayes is riding career-best streaks of four games with a goal and five with a point while the Rangers have won eight of their first nine home contests for the third time in franchise history, also accomplishing the feat in 1972-73 and 1990-91.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers had not scored at least five goals in five straight overall contests since Dec. 26, 1978-Jan. 14, 1979, when they posted a nine-game streak, and five in a row at home since Oct. 17-31, 1990.

2. Vancouver has scored fewer than three goals in 10 of its 13 games this season.

3. Rangers D Dan Girardi likely will return to the lineup after being rested Sunday on the second night of back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Canucks 2