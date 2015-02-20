Canucks get late equalizer, top Rangers in shootout

NEW YORK -- With the outcome hanging in the balance, center Henrik Sedin made sure the Vancouver Canucks left Madison Square Garden with at least a point.

Shootout goal from left winger Alexandre Burrows and right winger Radim Vrbata gave the Canucks the second point.

Sedin’s second goal of the game with two minutes remaining tied the score and allowed the Canucks to push forward for a 5-4 shootout victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

With the Canucks down 4-3 in the final minutes, coach Willie Desjardins pulled goaltender Ryan Miller for an extra attacker. As Miller reached the bench, the Rangers were able to chip the puck to center, but Sedin and his group remained on the ice and reapplied pressure.

After a scramble around goaltender Cam Talbot’s net, Sedin banged home his 12th of the season to cap a shift that lasted 1:41, sending the Canucks toward their fourth win in five games.

“We were waiting for a different line to go,” Desjardins said. “Then we got in the zone so long that we had to make the pull at that time because (the Rangers) were tired and they weren’t getting off so we thought we could catch them when they were tired.”

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Rangers

It didn’t go according to plan, but the end result helped the Canucks (33-21-3) move to second place in the Pacific Division three points clear of ninth in the Western Conference. Four points separate fifth place from 10th place in the conference.

“You look once in a while,” Burrows said of the standings. “The coaches keep you updated about it. I don’t think it has to drive you nuts because you have to focus on what you got to do. You just have to worry about getting your points, and at the end of the day, if you get yours, you should be all right.”

Talbot made 24 saves and could hardly be faulted on any of the Canucks’ goals. He is 5-1-2 since starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist left the lineup with a vascular injury, but Talbot took the blame for the Rangers (34-16-6) failing to grab a second point.

“Any time you score four goals, you want to win the game,” Talbot said. “You never want to give up chances like that and goals like that. Four goals should be enough most nights and that’s on me. I have to come up with a way to make an extra save.”

Defensive lapses could be the considered the biggest reason for the game’s first four goals.

Canucks defenseman Yannick Weber made an ill-advised pinch in the offensive zone and couldn’t settle into coverage in his own zone when the puck went the other way. It resulted in center Derek Stepan giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:39 of the first period.

Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh was liable on the Canucks’ first two goals. He was outworked by right winger Jannik Hansen on a play that led to center Shawn Matthias evening the score at 1 early in the second period.

McDonagh also made a poor attacking decision in the offensive zone that led to center Bo Horvat tying the game at 2 later in the period after left winger Rick Nash gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead about three minutes earlier.

Sedin gave the Canucks a 3-2 advantage early in the third period by deflecting a shot from defenseman Adam Clendening past Talbot during a power play at 3:55. The lead was short-lived, however, as right winger Martin St. Louis and left winger Carl Hagelin scored 21 seconds apart to put the Rangers ahead 4-3.

It looked as if that would be enough until the Canucks’ captain, Henrik Sedin, saved the day late.

“It wasn’t a great effort or good execution for us all night, yet you find yourself up 4-3 there,” McDonagh said. “You wish you could find a way to close it out.”

The Canucks play the Devils in New Jersey on Friday, then head to Long Island to face the Islanders on Sunday.

“It’ll be a real tough game tomorrow,” Desjardins said. “Nothing changes. We have to come up with a great effort or we won’t get the win.”

NOTES: The lengthy list of injuries for the Canucks include D Alexander Edler (upper body), D Frank Corrado (upper body), C Nick Bonino (lower body), D Kevin Bieksa (hand), D Chris Tanev (upper body) and C Brad Richardson (ankle). ... Coach Willie Desjardins said G Eddie Lack would start Friday against the Devils. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. Coach Alain Vigneault said he expects Fast to resume skating next week. ... Rangers D Matt Hunwick was a healthy scratch.