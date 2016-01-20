Miller’s OT goal carries Rangers past Canucks

NEW YORK -- J.T. Miller has had peaks and valleys throughout his second full NHL season.

The New York Rangers’ 22-year-old left winger was flying high Saturday, as he scored during a win in Philadelphia, before coming crashing down Sunday at Washington with a ghastly turnover that led to a Capitals goal in a lopsided loss.

On Tuesday, Miller was back on top in a big way.

Miller completed yet another Rangers comeback by scoring a wraparound goal with 1:06 remaining in overtime to give New York a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers have two wins in six games when trailing after two periods, and they earned a point in overtime in another. They were 0-11-1 when facing that situation before the recent run of resiliency.

“We were aware the last couple weeks that we’d been playing pretty darn well,” Miller said of a team that is 5-3-1 in its past nine games. “Take away the scores of the games, and I think we know we were headed in the right direction. We did a lot more good things than bad things, and today we put together a really nice game.”

Nice may be an understatement.

If not for Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller and the physical structure of the net behind him, the Rangers could have turned the game into a laugher. Ryan Miller made 46 saves, including numerous miraculous stops, and he benefited from the Rangers the goal posts at least five time -- four times through the first two periods.

The Canucks carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but right winger Mats Zuccarello scored his team-leading 17th goal after a defensive breakdown that left Ryan Miller without his stick.

The Rangers outshot the Canucks 16-2 over the final period and 3-1 in overtime.

“They had a couple good looks. They’re hard to contain,” Ryan Miller said. “They’re opportunistic and they are also able to get in the zone and work around. They’re a strong team.”

The Rangers had every reason in the world to let frustration get the better of them before Zuccarello tied it and J.T. Miller won it.

”It was a test of our patience,“ Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. ”We were getting some looks, spending some time in their zone. Sometimes when you’re getting those opportunities and not finding a way, you forget about (the system) and try to do something different to force the issue.

“It was a good example of continuing to trust our structure and trust our details.”

Left winger Sven Baertschi gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead in a first period the Rangers controlled. Ryan Miller stopped all 17 shots he faced, and Baertschi buried a beautiful pass from center Bo Horvat at 9:02.

Center Derek Stepan pulled the Rangers into a 1-1 tie at 4:18 of the second period with an even-strength goal, although he scored with New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist on the bench during a delayed penalty. Left winger Rick Nash picked up his first of two assists when he hit Stepan on the doorstep for his ninth goal of the season.

Just when it looked as if the Rangers were overwhelming the Canucks, left winger Alex Burrows restored the lead with 3:49 remaining in the second period. Right winger Emerson Etem, traded by the Rangers to the Canucks less than two weeks ago, set up Burrows for a tap-in on the doorstep.

The stage was set for another heroic performance by Ryan Miller -- he made 47 saves in a win against the New York Islanders on Sunday -- but a Canucks team playing without injured center Henrik Sedin couldn’t withstand the Rangers’ onslaught for 60-plus minutes.

“We had a decent start, but it didn’t last,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said.

“What I‘m seeing is what I have been telling everyone for the past three weeks to a month: We are playing better five-on-five,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I think the way we are improving as a group. We are on the right path.”

NOTES: Canucks LW Brandon Prust was in the lineup after coach Willie Desjardins said Tuesday morning that he could be scratched. ... Canucks C Henrik Sedin (upper body) will be out until after the All-Star break after sustaining an injury against the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... The Canucks were also without C Brandon Sutter (sports hernia) and D Dan Hamhuis (face). ... Rangers C Derick Brassard (flu) did not play. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein (hand) played after he was considered a game-time decision. ... Rangers D Dylan McIlrath was a healthy scratch.