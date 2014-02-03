Preview: Canucks at Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks will have their leader back behind the bench when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Coach John Tortorella returns to the team following a 15-day suspension during which Vancouver posted a 2-4-0 record. The Canucks suffered their third consecutive loss in the opener of their five-game road trip on Friday, when they dropped a 4-3 decision at Winnipeg as Devin Setoguchi scored his second goal of the game with 2:56 remaining in the third period.

Detroit split its home-and-home series against Washington over the weekend, posting a 4-3 shootout victory at Joe Louis Arena on Friday before falling 6-5 in overtime at Washington two days later. Gustav Nyquist continued his torrid pace, reaching double digits in goals with one at home before registering his first career hat trick - and adding an assist - on Sunday. Nyquist has recorded eight tallies and four assists over his last eight games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Plus (Detroit)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-20-9): Vancouver’s blue line has taken a major hit as four regulars are sidelined with injuries - Kevin Bieksa (undisclosed), Andrew Alberts (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body) and Yannick Weber (undisclosed). Frank Corrado made his first appearance in three weeks on Friday and Yann Sauve was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Captain Henrik Sedin, who has missed six games with a rib injury, practiced Sunday but still is considered day-to-day.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (24-19-12): Detroit’s offensive struggles on the road finally ended Sunday, but the club was unable to prevent its winless streak away from home from reaching five games. The Red Wings scored five goals in Washington after being shut out in each of their previous three road contests and totaling four tallies in their last five. Coach Mike Babcock is third in franchise history with 400 victories, trailing only Jack Adams (413) and Scotty Bowman (410).

OVERTIME

1. Canucks LW Daniel Sedin is mired in a 15-game goal-scoring drought.

2. The Red Wings return to the road Thursday as they begin a five-game trek at Florida.

3. Vancouver is pleased to see the beginning of a new month as it won only four of its 15 games in January (4-9-2).

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canucks 3