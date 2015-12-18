Preview: Canucks at Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to record the first victory of their lengthy road trip when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Vancouver is halfway through its six-game trek and has yet to post a win as it has been outscored 12-2 in losses to Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Offense has been a problem of late for the Canucks, who have scored fewer than three goals in nine of their last 10 games and been shut out four times in that span. Detroit has been idle since Monday, when it dropped a 2-1 decision to Buffalo in the opener of its four-game homestand. It was the first regulation loss for the Red Wings since a 3-1 setback at Boston on Nov. 14, ending their 13-game point streak (8-0-5). Detroit is looking to sweep the two-game season series after posting a 3-2 overtime victory at Vancouver on Oct. 24.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-14-8): Vancouver could be without its captain as Henrik Sedin exited Thursday’s 2-0 loss in Philadelphia early in the second period with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old Swede leads the team with 22 assists and is second to twin brother Daniel (14, 34) with nine goals and 31 points. Daniel Sedin has not gone without a point in consecutive games since a three-game drought from Oct. 10-13.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (16-9-6): Detroit must find some other offensive options on the power play if it hopes to improve upon its No. 18 ranking. With five apiece, Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist and Justin Abdelkader have recorded 15 of the team’s 18 man-advantage goals this season. Tatar and Nyquist share the club lead in overall tallies (11) with Dylan Larkin, who is first among all NHL rookies in that category.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have lost six straight road games (0-4-2) and 10 of their last 11 (1-7-3).

2. Detroit G Jimmy Howard (7-4-3, 2.29 goals-against average, .921 save percentage) is expected to start Friday.

3. Daniel (five) and Henrik Sedin have combined for nine of Vancouver’s 21 power-play goals.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Canucks 3