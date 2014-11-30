Red Wings wait out power outage, top Canucks

DETROIT -- After playing a strong first period, the Detroit Red Wings did what was needed for the remainder of the game.

Center Pavel Datsyuk scored twice, and Detroit held off the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 Sunday at Joe Louis Arena.

The game was interrupted for 34 minutes, 29 seconds after the opening faceoff because of a power outage.

“That’s the beauty of the Joe. It’s been around for a long time, it’s kind of the charm of it,” said defenseman Niklas Kronwall, who scored the Red Wings’ first goal. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Ground has been broken on a new arena in Detroit that is scheduled to open for the 2017-2018 season.

Right winger Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Dan DeKeyser also scored for Detroit, which won its fourth straight and sixth in the last seven. Center/left winger Henrik Zetterberg had two assists, and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 30 saves for the Red Wings (14-5-5).

“I didn’t think we were near as good as we can be,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “I thought we turned over some pucks and backed in a little bit, but we did enough good things to win and found a way to win the game.”

Right winger Linden Vey had two goals and an assist, and center Shawn Matthias had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (16-7-1). Canucks goalie Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots.

“Disappointing. You look at the third period, we dominated them.” said Matthias, who was originally a Red Wings draft pick.

Vey sliced Detroit’s lead to 4-3 with 3:50 left in the third period. He scored off a goalmouth scramble for his second of the game and sixth of the season. The play was reviewed to determine if he kicked the puck in.

Datsyuk got his second goal, into an empty net, in the final minute.

Matthias pulled Vancouver to within 3-2 with 7:34 left on his fifth goal, but Dekeyser answered 1:10 later with his first goal.

“We have to find a way to be a lot better than that, take care of the puck a lot better,” Kronwall said. “A lot of times it starts in our own zone.”

Kronwall opened the scoring 3:15 into the game with his fourth goal, beating Miller with a wrist shot from the right circle after moving in from the right point. The goal snapped Miller’s shutout streak at 155 minutes and 20 seconds.

Nyquist made it 2-0 with 8:44 left in the first period on a power play, his 11th goal of the season. He scored from the bottom of the right circle, converting a cross-ice pass from Zetterberg.

“They played better than us in the first ... A couple of miscues and we were down by two,” Miller said.

Vey put the Canucks on the board with a power-play goal 2:37 into the second period. He fired in a loose puck from the inside edge of the right circle.

Datsyuk restored Detroit’s two-goal lead on a power-play goal with 5:36 left in the second.

Red Wings right winger Justin Abdelkader left the game after two periods because of a shoulder injury. He is day-to-day.

Ryan Miller stopped his brother, Detroit left winger Drew Miller, on a breakaway with 5:23 left.

“I was trying to beat their defenseman and the puck was rolling,” Drew Miller said. “By the time I got there, I didn’t really get a chance to make a move, so I just tried to take a shot and get it on net.”

NOTES: Detroit D Brendan Smith returned after missing five games with a hand infection. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller is from Lansing, Mich., and played at Michigan State. He posted shutouts in his two previous games. ... The Red Wings sent D Xavier Ouellet to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He had replaced Smith on the roster. ... The Canucks came into the game on a three-game winning streak, but coach Willie Desjardins said the team was not playing that well. He credited the play of Miller in goal for the wins. ... Detroit won for the fifth time in the teams’ past six meetings.