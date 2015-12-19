Wounded Canucks slip past Wings in shootout

By Paul Harris, The Sports Xchange

DETROIT -- Despite being in a slump, dealing with injuries and playing its second game in two nights, the Vancouver Canucks found a way to win.

Center Linden Vey and right winger Radim Vrbata scored in a seven-round shootout to give Vancouver a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Canucks, who are 3-6-2 in their last 11 games, were without regulars center Henrik Sedin, defenseman Luca Sbisa, center Brandon Sutter and defenseman Dan Hamhuis due to injuries. They were coming off a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

“We played hard. I thought our first two periods were outstanding ... It was a good effort,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said.

Left winger Sven Baertschi had a goal and an assist and center Jared McCann and right winger Radim Vrbata scored for Vancouver in regulation. Goaltender Ryan Miller made 25 saves.

“We wanted to keep the puck away from their key players, (Pavel) Datsyuk and (Henrik) Zetterberg, and we did that,” McCann said.

Center Pavel Datsyuk had a goal and an assist and forward Joakim Andersson and center and captain Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit in the first 65 minutes. Goalie Jimmy Howard made 37 saves.

Brad Richards scored in the shootout for the Red Wings

“It is my job to make sure we are ready to go at the start of the game, and we weren‘t, so that’s on me,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “That might have been our worst first period of the season, and we didn’t really get going until the end of the second. When you are not ready to play, it takes an extraordinarily long period of time to get into gear, and we showed that tonight. We were able to do enough to earn a point.”

Zetterberg tied it 3-3 with 1:07 left and Howard pulled for the extra attacker. He beat Miller from the bottom of the right circle high on the short side. It was Zetterberg’s sixth goal.

“Felt bad about giving up the short side goal,” Miller said. “... Should have been a little more assertive but we ground it out in overtime.”

Vrbata gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead 5:33 into the third period when he picked up a rebound skated across the top of the crease and slid a backhand shot past Howard. It was Vrbata’s 10th goal.

Datsyuk tied the game 2-2, 3:29 into the third period with his third goal. He scored into the open side of the net from the bottom of the right circle after taking a pass from defenseman Brendan Smith.

Baertschi made it 2-0 with 2:52 left in the second period when he scored from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-slot pass from center Bo Horvat on a three-on-two rush. It was Baertschi’s first goal of the season.

Just 1:45 later, Andersson cut the lead to 2-1 when, standing in front of the net, he tipped in defenseman Dan DeKeyser’s pass out of the left-wing corner. It was Andersson’s first goal of the season.

McCann gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first period. He put a carom off the end boards past Howard from the inside part of the right circle. It was McCann’s seventh goal of the season and the first in 15 games.

“I was really unhappy with myself, because I should have stopped that puck before it ever got to the end boards,” Howard said. “I know how much bounce you get, and I shouldn’t have taken the chance.”

NOTES: Vancouver captain and C Henrik Sedin did not play after leaving the Canucks’ 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night in the second period with a lower-body injury. “I don’t think it (the time Sedin misses) will be long,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. ... Detroit coach Jeff Blashill brought in former NHL player and Hall of Famer Adam Oates, who began his playing career with the Red Wings, to consult with the Detroit coaching staff for the next three days. ... The Canucks recalled F Linden Vey from Utica of the AHL. ... D Kyle Quincey skated with the Red Wings in practice on Friday for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery. He has been out of the lineup since late October.