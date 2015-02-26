Preview: Canucks at Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks look to put the finishing touches on a strong road trip when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Canucks have won three of the first four contests on their trek through the Northeast, allowing just one goal combined in the last two, while captain Henrik and Daniel Sedin are working on twin five-game point streaks to lead the way. Vancouver hopes to take advantage of the Sabres, who own the least points in the league and could be without their top two scorers.

Forwards Tyler Ennis (33 points) and Zemgus Girgensons (30) both suffered injuries in Buffalo’s 4-2 victory over Columbus on Tuesday and are questionable for Thursday’s tilt. The Canucks are expected to be without No. 1 goalie and former Sabre Ryan Miller for at least another month after he went down with a lower-body injury Sunday, but Eddie Lack has stopped 67-of-68 shots since. Vancouver, which beat Buffalo 5-2 on Jan. 30, has won six of its last eight overall to move into second place in the Pacific Division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET-Pacific (Vancouver), MSG-B and Bell TV (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (35-22-3): Jacob Markstrom, who was acquired from Florida in the Roberto Luongo deal last season, will be Lack’s backup after posting a 1.95 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage for Utica of the American Hockey League. Henrik Sedin scored three goals and set up six others while Daniel has seven assists during their point streaks, Forward Nick Bonino returned to the lineup in the 2-1 win over Boston on Tuesday after missing seven games with a foot injury.

ABOUT THE SABRES (18-38-5): Ennis went down with a lower-body injury and could be back soon while Girgensons was hurt when he blocked a shot with his foot and reportedly may be done for the season. Matt Moulson (26 points) and potential trade target Chris Stewart (23) are the next two top active scorers for Buffalo, which is averaging a league-low 1.75 goals per game. Michal Neuvirth has prospered in net since Jhonas Enroth was traded, allowing 11 goals while going 2-2-2 with a .952 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks were 9-of-9 on the penalty kill the last two games and resides at 85.9 percent for the season – fourth best in the league through Tuesday.

2. Buffalo D Zach Bogosian, acquired along with Evander Kane in a blockbuster deal with Winnipeg earlier this month, is slated to play his 400th NHL game Thursday.

3. Vancouver RW Zack Kassian has scored four times during a three-game goal streak.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Sabres 1