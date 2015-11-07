Sabres 3, Canucks 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored his second goal of the game with 16.8 seconds remaining to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon.

Ristolainen’s game-winner came after a terrific effort by Sabres center Tyler Ennis. Ennis maneuvered his way past several Canucks up ice before finding right winger Marcus Foligno in front of the Vancouver net. Foligno then fed Ristolainen, who unleashed a long wrist shot.

Left winger Jamie McGinn also scored for the Sabres (6-8-0). Goalie Linus Ullmark made 35 saves.

Center Henrik Sedin and left winger Chris Higgins scored for the Canucks (6-4-4).

Playing in his first game in Buffalo against his former team, Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller made 19 saves.

After a poor first period for the Sabres -- where they were outshot 15-4 -- Buffalo rebounded in the second period to grab a 2-0 lead before the Canucks climbed their way back.

McGinn opened the scoring 2:18 into the second period following a terrific slap pass by defenseman Mark Pysyk. Pysyk found McGinn to the left of the goal and the forward redirected the puck for his third goal of the year.

McGinn was a factor in Buffalo’s second goal six minutes later, providing a screen in front of Miller. The screen allowed Ristolainen to unleash a blast from the point for a power-play goal at 8:10.

Henrik Sedin got the Canucks on the board with 6:27 remaining in the second. Brother Daniel Sedin, a left winger, found Henrik Sedin inside the left circle and the Canucks captain put home his third goal of the year.

Higgins tied the game midway through the third period on a one-man effort. The left winger maneuvered his way past two Sabres before cutting inside from the right and placing a shot through Ullmark’s legs.

Miller, the former Sabres goalie, received a warm welcome from the Buffalo crowd and was given a standing ovation during a tribute video during a break in the first period. Miller held his stick high in the air in appreciation and clapped in response.

NOTES: D Carlo Colaiacovo (upper body) and C Tim Schaller were scratched for the Sabres. Buffalo remains without D Zach Bogosian (lower body), G Robin Lehner (high ankle sprain) and LW Evander Kane (knee). Bogosian has yet to play this season. ... RW Adam Cracknell was scratched for the Canucks. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Canucks. The teams meet again on Dec. 7 in Vancouver. They split their two-game series last season. ... This was the first of 11 afternoon games for the Sabres. The next one will be a home game on Dec. 19 against Chicago at 1 p.m.