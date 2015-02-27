Short-handed Sabres skate past Canucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Without their top two scorers, the Buffalo Sabres rallied for one of their finest performances of the season Thursday, an upset 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Center Torrey Mitchell scored twice, and right winger Chris Stewart, defenseman Andrej Meszaros, center Brian Flynn and right winger Brian Gionta also scored for Buffalo (19-38-5). Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 28 saves.

“It’s work, it’s your attitude and it’s your discipline,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “And tonight I think we had all three.”

The last-place Sabres made strides recently. Buffalo is 3-1-1 in its past five games with wins over the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver.

On Thursday, they won without top scorers Zemgus Girgensons and Tyler Ennis. Both are out with lower-body injuries.

“It takes a little while to restructure and rebuild and get the players buying what you’re trying to sell and compete and work, and now they’re doing it,” Nolan said. “Don’t feel sorry for yourself when they score a goal and you’re down. You keep going.”

The Canucks, meanwhile, were disappointed to end their five-game road trip on a down note. Vancouver ended the trip with a 3-2-0 record but lost a winnable game that was tied until late.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “Buffalo has been playing better lately for sure. ... They had a couple key guys out, and the guys that came in worked hard and they won. That’s just the way it is in the league.”

Center Shawn Matthias, right winger Jannik Hansen and left winger Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver (35-23-3). Goalie Eddie Lack made 18 saves.

“It’s disappointing,” Matthias said. “We should’ve been firing on all cylinders tonight. It’s the last one of a big road trip and an important one, and it wasn’t good enough.”

Mitchell scored the winner with 7:17 remaining. After left winger Matt Moulson’s initial shot was blocked, the rebound fell to Mitchell, who deposited his second goal of the evening to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead.

Buffalo opened the scoring 13:07 into the first period after a quick back-and-forth passing sequence between Mitchell and Moulson. Mitchell finished it with his fourth goal of the season.

The Sabres’ early lead didn’t last long. One minute later, Matthias kept the puck on a two-on-one opportunity with right winger Radim Vrbata and launched a wrist shot past Neuvirth to the blocker side. It was Matthias’ 15th goal of the season.

Hansen gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead following a lengthy period of dominance for the Canucks in the Sabres’ zone. After Buffalo missed several opportunities to clear the zone, Hansen’s long shot from the point made it through a sea of traffic for his 12th goal of the season.

Stewart evened the score three minutes later with a fortunate bounce after a breakaway attempt. Lack stopped Stewart’s initial forehand deke, but the puck then ricocheted off Stewart’s skate and into the net. Vancouver defenseman Adam Clendening nearly swept the puck off the line in time, but replays confirmed that it puck crossed the goal line for Stewart’s 11th goal of the season.

Meszaros put Buffalo on top 3-2 at 4:46 of the third period with a blast from the left circle.

Daniel Sedin tied the score at 7:27 on a terrific one-man effort. After receiving a pass from brother Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin came inside the right circle and beat Neuvirth with a high wrist shot to the glove side for his 14th goal of the season.

After Mitchell made it 4-3, Flynn added a late insurance goal following an error by Lack. The Vancouver goalie was beaten to a loose puck by Stewart inside the right circle, and Stewart found Flynn to shoot into the vacated net with 1:32 left.

Gionta added an empty-net goal with 1.4 seconds remaining.

NOTES: D Bobby Sanguinetti was reassigned to the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica, N.Y. ... The Sabres scratched D Tyson Strachan, D Nikita Zadorov and C Tyler Ennis. Ennis is out with a lower-body injury but not expected to miss a significant amount of time. C Zemgus Girgensons also missed the game after being placed on injured reserve earlier Thursday. Sabres coach Ted Nolan said Girgensons’ lower-body injury is “bad,” but the young forward will likely return before the end of the season. ... The Canucks scratched LW Alexandre Burrows, C Brandon McMillan and D Bobby Sanguinetti. ... This was the second of two meetings between the Sabres and Canucks this season. The Canucks won the first 5-2 in Vancouver on Jan. 30.