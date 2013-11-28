Preview: Canucks at Senators

The Vancouver Canucks are reeling following seven losses in eight games but have two things working in their favor Thursday as they tangle with the host Ottawa Senators. The Canucks boast an impressive 8-3-2 mark against Eastern Conference teams so far this season, and are facing a Senators team that has gone an underwhelming 4-6-2 at home. Ottawa may have some momentum after outgunning the Washington Capitals 6-4 on Wednesday.

Vancouver can use whatever rallying point it can find after spoiling what had been a sensational start to the season. The Canucks have tried just about everything in an attempt to awaken a moribund offense that has managed just nine goals over the last eight games. Ottawa had no such scoring troubles against the Capitals, getting a pair of goals from Bobby Ryan and a tally and an assist from defenseman Chris Phillips en route to its first regulation win in Washington since 2006.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, RDS, RSN

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (12-9-5): Coach John Tortorella has said his team needs to stay the course despite the results not being there. His rationale: if the team begins to press, it leaves the defensive coverage susceptible to breakdowns - a situation Vancouver experienced in a 2-1 loss to Chicago over the weekend. “We’ve said all along here during this stretch in trying to score goals that we can’t let the defense slip,” forward Chris Higgins told the Vancouver Province. “But against good teams, that’s going to cost you.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-11-4): A year after stunning the hockey world en route to a spot in the playoffs, Ottawa isn’t sneaking up on teams anymore. The Senators have shown frustrating inconsistency through the first quarter of the season, evidenced by the impressive win over Washington coming three days after a terrible showing in a 4-1 loss to Carolina. “For us, it’s been a roller-coaster and it’s frustrating to see when we can play really strong,” Phillips told the Ottawa Sun. “To fall a little bit flat against some of the teams lower in the standings is definitely frustrating.”

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has won the last five meetings, outscoring the Senators 21-7 over that stretch.

2. Ryan has 11 goals and 11 assists in 19 career games versus the Canucks.

3. The Canucks and Senators will do battle in next year’s Heritage Classic at BC Place.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Senators 2