Preview: Canucks at Senators

The Ottawa Senators managed just one victory in their last eight contests and look to end the downward spiral when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The Senators suffered six one-goal losses during the last 15 days and things won’t get any easier against the Canucks, who boast a league-best 11 road victories and have beaten Ottawa in seven of the last eight meetings. The Senators let a lead get away and allowed the winning goal with 1:50 to play in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

“I think we’re doing a lot of good things that enable us to win games, but we’re not getting the results right now,” Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson told reporters. “It can be frustrating at times, but if we keep focusing on the way we’re playing, it will turn around for us.” Vancouver posted 46 shots in a 5-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday, dropping to 3-2-0 on its seven-game road trip. It was only the second time in nine games the Canucks left without at least a point.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVA, CITY

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (18-8-1): After winning four games in a row – capped by a pair of shutouts -- Ryan Miller has struggled in his last three starts while allowing 11 goals. Daniel and captain Henrik Sedin lead the way for the Canucks with 25 points each and their linemate Radim Vrbata owns a team-high 11 goals. Forward Shawn Matthias, who came over from Florida in the Roberto Luongo trade last season, has raised his game of late with six points in six contests while registering a plus-6 rating in that span.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-11-5): Coach Paul MacLean told reporters he is seeing improvement in his team’s play without the puck, which creates more offensive chances, but the Senators have produced 10 goals in six games. Kyle Turris has one goal in 11 games, Clarke MacArthur owns one in nine contests and Bobby Ryan has not scored in his last six outings for Ottawa. Captain Erik Karlsson leads the team with 19 points – 13 on the power play - and has contributed three assists in the last four games.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks are 11-0-1 when they take a lead into the third and have outscored opponents 31-19 in the final period of regulation.

2. Ottawa F Mark Stone, who has five goals and a plus-4 rating, missed Saturday’s game with a foot injury and is questionable for Sunday.

3. Henrik Sedin needs one goal to reach 200 in his career.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Senators 3