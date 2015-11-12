Preview: Canucks at Senators

Two days after ending their three-game slide, the Vancouver Canucks continue their season-high seven-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Vancouver followed a home loss to Pittsburgh with setbacks against Buffalo and New Jersey to begin its trek, falling to the Devils on overtime.

The Canucks halted the skid Tuesday in Columbus, where Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves in his season debut. Ottawa is kicking off a season-high five-game homestand after suffering back-to-back road losses in Carolina and Nashville. The Senators have not fared well at Canadian Tire Centre this season, dropping five of their seven contests (2-3-2). Vancouver and Ottawa split their two meetings last campaign, with each posting a 4-3 overtime victory at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SNET, TSN5, RDS

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (7-4-5): The line of Jannik Hansen and the Sedin twins was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday, combining for four goals and seven assists. Captain Henrik Sedin led the way with two tallies and an assist while Hansen and Daniel Sedin each scored a goal and set up three others. Daniel leads the team with 15 points while Henrik has recorded three of his five goals over his last three contests.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-5-3): Kyle Turris leads the club with eight goals but has gone three games without one. The 26-year-old’s drought has followed a four-game streak, which was preceded by four goalless contests. Mark Stone, who is the team’s scoring leader with 15 points, is riding a six-game point run during which he has collected one goal and six assists.

OVERTIME

1. Senators captain Erik Karlsson is third on the team with 38 shots but began the season with a 14-game drought before scoring his first goal on Tuesday.

2. Vancouver D Chris Tanev returned from an upper-body injury Tuesday and blocked three shots while registering two and a plus-2 rating in 19:29 of ice time.

3. Andrew Hammond could start for Ottawa after fellow G Craig Anderson surrendered seven goals on 38 shots Tuesday against Nashville.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Senators 2