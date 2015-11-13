Senators 3, Canucks 2

OTTAWA - Goaltender Andrew Hammond made 33 saves as the Ottawa Senators snapped out of a two-game losing streak by beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson led the Senators with a goal and an assist, while winger Bobby Ryan had defensemen Chris Wideman had the other Ottawa goals.

Winger Sven Baertschi and defenseman Alex Edler scored for the Canucks.

Canucks goalie Ryan Miller made 22 saves.

Wideman gave the Senators a 3-1 lead at 18:05 of the third period with a wrist shot from the point that snuck inside the post. It was his second goal in his last two games.

Edler made it close with 24 seconds left by sneaking one past Hammond on a left wing rush while Miller was on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Canucks had some pressure over the final two dozen seconds, but couldn’t create a quality scoring chance.

Karlsson broke a 1-1 tie with his second goal of the season, and second in two games, at the 14-minute mark of the middle period. The play started with a takeaway by winger Mark Stone at the Ottawa blue line, and ended when Karlsson accepted a perfect pass from center Kyle Turris and ripped a shot behind Miller.

Baertschi and Ryan exchanged goals in a first period that saw each team take seven shots on net.

Baertschi was somehow able to get his stick on a pass from winger Radim Vrbata for a re-direct while Wideman was all over him at the 7:48 mark. It was Baertschi’s second goal of the season.

The Senators evened the count with their fourth power-play goal in their last three games. Without letting the puck escape the zone for the first 1:15 of the minor to winger Adam Cracknell, they finally finished the job when Ryan took a pass from Karlsson and beat a screened Miller on the short side with a wrist shot from the point.

The Senators would not look back the rest of the night.

Ottawa plays the second game of its five-game homestand Saturday afternoon when the New York Rangers visit. The Canucks will play their fourth of a seven game road trip when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

NOTES: Canucks C Brandon Sutter missed his first game of the season with a “nagging” injury. Sutter scored once in Vancouver’s last outing and has four goals and eight points in 16 games with the Canucks. Taking Sutter’s spot in the lineup was RW Jake Virtanen. ... Canucks D Alex Biega was also scratched. ... As a response to Ottawa’s 7-5 loss on Tuesday in Nashville, Senators coach Dave Cameron made three lineup changes. D Patrick Wiercioch and LW Shane Prince were healthy scratches, replaced by D Chris Wideman and LW Matt Puempel, and backup G Andrew Hammond made his second start in three games by taking over from G Craig Anderson. ... Senators D Mark Borowiecki played his 100th NHL game. ... Canucks rookie D Ben Hutton, who grew up just outside of Ottawa, estimated he had about 100 friends and family in attendance.