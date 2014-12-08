Senators erase 3-0 deficit, top Canucks in OT

OTTAWA -- Holding the hottest stick on the team, Ottawa Senators center Mika Zibanejad had the puck in the slot with a perfect chance to end the team’s five-game losing streak in overtime Sunday night at Canadian Tire Center.

However, rather than fire a shot, he chose to make a drop pass to defenseman Erik Karlsson.

“I was thinking about shooting it,” said Zibanejad, who then had a second thought when he saw the lane to the net close. “I see Karl, and I hear him, so the best option for me was to just fake the shot and drop it to him. It worked out. We won the game.”

Karlsson’s snap shot eluded Canucks goalie Eddie Lack at 1:21 of the extra session, giving the Senators a 4-3 decision on a night when they trailed 3-0 midway through the second period.

Zibanejad had the first two-goal game of his career, and he added two assists to continue a tear that has seen him score four times in the past three games and five times in the past seven. Center David Legwand had the other Ottawa goal, while winger Bobby Ryan chipped in with three assists.

Wingers Radim Vrbata and Brad Richardson and defenseman Kevin Bieksa scored for the Canucks (18-8-2).

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Senators

The Senators (11-11-5) put a season-high 45 shots on net, and Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson made 30 saves for the win. Ottawa grabbed momentum with seven power-play chances, including four during the second period, when they scored three goals in a span of eight minutes and five seconds.

“We were playing our game, getting pucks deep and putting pressure on their ‘D’, all the things that have been making us successful in the first part of the season,” Bieksa said. “Then the second, it all started with the penalties, myself included. Too many guys in the box. You can’t give a team that much power-play time and that much momentum. They took the game over there.”

During their slump, the Senators either led or were tied in the third period of all five games.

Karlsson seemed to determine to change that trend with a focus on attack. He fired a total of 23 shots toward the Vancouver net, with eight hitting the target and the rest either blocked or going wide.

“We created a lot of good scoring chances which we just didn’t score on,” said Karlsson, who has seven goals on the season. “By the end, we deserved to get the two points.”

Richardson scored his seventh of the season, scooping up a blind bank shot off the boards by Senators defenseman Chris Phillips and firing a wrist shot past Anderson off the far post at 5:03 of the second period to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead.

The Senators took over from there.

Legwand put Ottawa on the board on the power play at the 10:53 mark of the middle period, snapping a shot over Lack following the save of a Zibanejad shot.

Ottawa narrowed the gap to 3-2 when Zibanejad broke down the right wing, took a shot that was stopped by Lack, then picked up his own rebound, circled the net and banked a shot in off the skate of Canucks defenseman Yannick Weber at the 14:12 mark.

Zibanejad tied it himself 4:46 later, picking up a blocked shot in the slot then sending a backhand behind Lack (41 saves).

“We gave chances up, obviously, but we did a good job eliminating second and third opportunities,” Ryan said. “We knew (Anderson) was going to shut the door and give us a chance to come back.”

The Canucks jumped out to a first-period lead on goals 65 seconds apart by Vrbata and Bieska. Breaking down the left wing on an odd-man rush with Karlsson caught up ice, Vrbata went in deep and held on to the puck for seconds before putting a smooth deke on Anderson and tucking it in the net for his 12th of the season.

“We didn’t have it in control, not even in the first period,” said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins, whose team has lost two in a row for only the second time this season. “They had lots of chances. Our chances went in, but they had lots of chances.”

NOTES: Senators D Marc Methot sat out the game with some discomfort related to the back/hip injury that forced him to miss the first 24 games of the season. Methot, who played the previous two games, participated in warmups Sunday before experiencing the problem. ... Canucks backup G Eddie Lack was playing for the second time in consecutive nights. Lack relieved G Ryan Miller in Toronto on Saturday and stopped all 13 shots he faced in 34:02 of action. ... Canucks C Shawn Matthias missed the game with a suspected concussion after taking a hit from Leafs D Stephane Robidas Saturday. ... Senators LW Milan Michalek missed the game with an upper-body injury sustained Saturday in Pittsburgh. The underachieving Michalek, who lost the puck on the Penguins’ game-winning goal, celebrated his 30th birthday Sunday. ... Senators LW Mark Stone was back in the lineup after missing one game with a bruised foot.