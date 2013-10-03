Preview: Canucks at Sharks

Looking over his shoulder will be a thing of the past - at least at the start of the season - for Roberto Luongo as he leads the Vancouver Canucks into their 2013-14 opener against the host San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Last campaign, Luongo was hoping to be traded after coming out on the short end of a battle with Cory Schneider for Vancouver’s starting goaltending job. The Canucks appeased the veteran on June 30, however, as they dealt Schneider to New Jersey, once again giving Luongo sole possession of top spot.

Luongo will need to perform in order to keep it, as new coach John Tortorella has proven to be impatient with players who don’t produce. After another disappointing postseason, San Jose enters the campaign with essentially the same roster. The Sharks’ lone offseason addition is Tyler Kennedy, who was acquired from Pittsburgh after scoring only six goals in 46 games for the Penguins last campaign.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2012-13: 26-15-7, 3rd West): Swede Eddie Lack will begin the season as Luongo’s backup after spending the previous two campaigns with Chicago of the American Hockey League. Right wing Jannik Hansen received some security on Sunday as he was signed to a four-year contract extension. The 27-year-old Dane reached double digits in goals for the second straight season in 2012-13, netting 10 in 47 games after scoring a career-high 16 the previous campaign.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2012-13: 25-16-7, 6th West): Injuries already are affecting San Jose, which will start the season without Raffi Torres (knee surgery). Adam Burish (lower body) and Martin Havlat (pelvis) also will miss the opener, while defenseman Brad Stuart (lower body) likely will be a game-time decision. Youngsters Tomas Hertl, Freddie Hamilton and Matt Nieto will be counted on to contribute while Alex Stalock begins the campaign as Antti Niemi’s backup as Thomas Greiss signed with Phoenix over the summer.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks released RW Anthony Stewart from his tryout agreement. The 28-year-old, who scored a career-high 14 goals with Atlanta in 2010-11, spent last season in the AHL after being acquired from Carolina by Los Angeles.

2. San Jose and Vancouver are now division rivals, as the Canucks moved from the Northwest to the Pacific during the offseason.

3. The Canucks added blue-line depth Monday by claiming D Ryan Stanton off waivers from Chicago. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season, appearing in one game.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Canucks 2