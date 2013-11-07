Preview: Canucks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks may be riding a five-game point streak, but they have gone three straight contests without a victory. San Jose looks to end that trend when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The Sharks opened the season with a nine-game point run before suffering their first - and only - regulation loss on Oct. 24 at Boston.

They followed the defeat, which came as a result of a Bruins goal with eight-tenths of a second remaining in the third period, with two straight victories before falling to Los Angeles in overtime and Phoenix in a shootout. San Jose dropped its second consecutive contest in the bonus format on Tuesday, a 5-4 setback against league-worst Buffalo. Vancouver began its four-game road trip with a 3-2 shootout loss at Phoenix on Tuesday but has earned at least one point in six of its last seven contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (10-5-2): Captain Henrik Sedin extended his point streak to a career-best 12 games Tuesday with an assist on Ryan Kesler’s power-play goal. Sedin is three games away from tying the franchise record for the longest point streak shared by Petr Nedved and Todd Bertuzzi. Vancouver ranks third in the league on the penalty kill with an 87.9 percent success rate.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-1-4): San Jose was fortunate to get a point against Buffalo on Tuesday as it erased a 3-1 deficit with goals 70 seconds apart early in the third period and forged a 4-4 tie on Tommy Wingels’ tally with 3:46 remaining. At 5-0-2, the Sharks are one of only three teams without a regulation loss at home, with Pacific Division rivals Anaheim (5-0-0) and Phoenix (7-0-1) heading into Wednesday as the others. San Jose, which won each of its first two meetings with the Canucks by a 4-1 score, visits Vancouver for the finale of the four-game season series on Nov. 14.

OVERTIME

1. While among the league’s best on the penalty kill, Vancouver ranks 26th on the power play at 10.9 percent (6-for-55).

2. San Jose C Joe Pavelski had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Tuesday.

3. The Canucks continue their road trip Saturday in Los Angeles and conclude it the following night in Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Canucks 1