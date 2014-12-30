Preview: Canucks at Sharks

After dropping a pair of decisions to two Pacific Division rivals, the San Jose Sharks look to bounce back and extend their home winning streak to nine games when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. San Jose suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Dec. 22 before returning from the Christmas break with a 3-1 setback to Los Angeles on Saturday. Joe Pavelski scored in both contests for the Sharks, who will receive a test from the Canucks on Tuesday before making the short trip to Anaheim for Wednesday’s contest.

While San Jose has been rock-solid at home, Vancouver started that way on the road before falling for the fourth straight time (0-2-2) with a 2-1 overtime loss to the league-leading Ducks on Sunday. A conservative offense didn’t help matters as the Canucks mustered a season-low 14 shots against Anaheim - including just two in the third period. “Not good enough,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “If we want to win in this league, we’ve got to take the puck to the net. We can’t rely on our goaltender. If we’re just going to sit back, rely and hope we get points, we’re not going to get points. As a group, we know we have to get better.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-11-2): Ryan Miller put together a strong performance with 29 saves in Sunday’s contest and turned aside 34 shots in the Canucks’ 3-2 win in San Jose on Nov. 6. Miller, who owns an 8-1-0 mark with two shutouts in his career versus San Jose, has seen signs of offense from his defense with three goals from blue-liners over the last four games. “Not the best year for D-men so far, but if we can get guys in front - like (Alex) Burrows (on Sunday) - it helps,” Yannick Weber told the Vancouver Province. Weber has scored twice in the last three games for the Canucks, who have 13 goals from their defensemen this season.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-11-5): Matt Nieto has returned to practice, but coach Todd McLellan stopped short of proclaiming him ready to return to the lineup to face Vancouver. “That was actually just the first practice I’ve had with the whole team in a while,” Nieto told the San Jose Mercury News. “It was good to get out there with the guys and compete and do some battle. It’s ready, good to go.” Nieto has been sidelined since Dec. 4, when he injured his ankle following a hit from Boston defenseman Kevan Miller.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose G Antti Niemi has yielded three goals in each of his last two outings - both losses - following a seven-game winning streak.

2. Vancouver has killed off 30-of-32 short-handed situations in December.

3. Sharks C Melker Karlsson has recorded one goal and four assists in six games since being recalled from Worcester of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Canucks 2