Preview: Canucks at Sharks

After losing eight of their last nine games in March, the San Jose Sharks began the new month with a much-needed victory. But they paid a large price as Joe Thornton went down with a knee injury and will not play in the back end of the home-and-home series against the Vancouver Canucks in San Jose on Tuesday.

Thornton joins fellow center Logan Couture (facial injuries) on the sidelines for the Sharks, who are two points behind Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. With two of its top forwards injured, San Jose will expect more from captain Joe Pavelski, who is one tally away from his fourth consecutive 30-goal season but has recorded only one in his last 10 contests. Vancouver will be attempting to snap a four-game losing streak during which it has scored a total of three goals. The Sharks, who are beginning a campaign-ending three-game homestand, look to complete a sweep of the five-game season series after allowing one tally in each of the first four meetings.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), NBC Sports California Plus (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (30-39-9): Jayson Megna, who has recorded four goals and four assists over 54 games in his first season with Vancouver, was signed to a one-year contract extension worth $675,000. "Jayson is a strong skater who has added depth to our forward group," general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "We value his character and professionalism and are pleased to re-sign him for another year." Bo Horvat tops the club with 20 goals but is mired in a 13-game drought while Markus Granlund is one tally away from reaching that plateau for the first time in his career.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (44-28-7): Despite the loss of another forward to injury, the Sharks assigned Timo Meier to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 20-year-old rookie right wing has recorded three goals and three assists in 32 games this season but had gone nine contests without a tally before the demotion. Defenseman Brent Burns, who has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight games, leads the team with 73 points and is two shy of matching the career high he set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic is riding a four-game point streak and needs one assist to reach 200 for his career.

2. Vancouver D Alex Edler is one point away from 300 in the NHL.

3. San Jose C Chris Tierney's next game will be the 200th of his career.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Canucks 2