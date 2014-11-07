Canucks hang on to beat Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Vancouver Canucks held off the San Jose Sharks as long as they had to. And not a second more, as video review proved.

Goalie Ryan Miller stopped 34 shots to log his league-leading 11th win as the Canucks won 3-2 on Thursday. The Sharks, meanwhile, were turned away after thinking they had tied the game at the horn.

Center Joe Thornton’s shot crossed the goal-line after time had expired following a review. The call on the ice was a good goal.

“It was one of those things where you couldn’t really tell,” Thornton said. “Only if we had another half second I think we could have been alright.”

“I knew time was going to expire, which was maybe why I got myself a little out of position trying to seal against a bank shot from my left,” Miller said. “And then they threw it off our guy across, and then I was stuck. I got fortunate that we ran out of time to play and it worked out in our favor.”

Much earlier, the Canucks scored on consecutive shots nearly five minutes apart late in the second period to take the one-goal lead they would nurse through the final period.

“You have to find a way to get two points,” Canucks right winger Radim Vrbata said. “Playing here it’s tough. First 10 minutes we have to survive those 10 minutes then you give yourself a chance.”

Defenseman Alex Edler stepped into a slap shot from the right point that beat San Jose goalie Antti Niemi for a power-play goal at 12:45 to draw the visitors even 2-2. San Jose right winger Tyler Kennedy was guilty of a high stick to give the visitors their first and only man-advantage of the game.

Then, after Vancouver left winger Alex Burrows blocked a shot, linemate Nick Bonino skated around San Jose’s stickless Tomas Hertl and beat Niemi with a low shot far side at 17:20.

“There was kind of a switch in the game, I don’t know when it was, but they started to get pucks deep,” Sharks right winger Tyler Kennedy said. “That’s what we needed to do in the second and third, get pucks deep and work their D.”

The Sharks, who came in waves for the first 10 minutes of the period, converted on their third power-play opportunity at 10:43 to take a 2-1 lead. Center Logan Couture capped a tic-tac-toe passing play to score his team-leading seventh goal.

But Vrbata scored with just 7.7 seconds left in the opening period to enable the Canucks to tie the score 1-1 before the first intermission. Vrbata’s sixth goal, and first in six games, slipped under the right arm of Niemi, who was making his fifth straight start.

The hosts broke on top at 10:26 when center James Sheppard scored his second goal of the season and second in as many games. A Hertl pass into the slot caromed off Sheppard’s skate with Miller out of position.

“I thought early in the game we were prepared to work for the puck a little more (and) forecheck,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “Later on in the game we tried to make some cute plays at the blue line and it worked into their favor.”

NOTES: Veteran RW Tyler Kennedy made his season debut for San Jose on Thursday. Kennedy, 28, battled an upper-body injury that forced him to miss all but one preseason game. To make room for Kennedy’s return, the Sharks demoted rookie C Chris Tierney to Worchester of the AHL. Tierney skated in 11 of the team’s first 13 games, and collected two assists but no goals. Tierney, 20, was a minus-2 while averaging almost 12 minutes per game mostly centering a third line. ... C Nick Bonino centered Vancouver’s second line after taking the morning skate off as he continued rest after blocking a shot in Denver on Tuesday. ... The Sharks embark on a seven-game trip, starting with a game in Dallas on Saturday, to cap an opening-season stretch of 16 of 21 on the road. ... The Canucks finish a four-game trip with stops in Los Angeles and Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. ... LW John Scott, LW Tye McGinn and D Matt Irwin were San Jose’s healthy scratches. D Yannick Weber (healthy) and RW Zack Kassian (lower-body injury) did not dress for Vancouver.