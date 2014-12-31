Canucks head home off win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Winless in four games on the road, the Vancouver Canucks knew they needed a good performance Tuesday before opening a five-game homestand Thursday.

And they got just that at San Jose for the second time this season as the Canucks suffocated the Sharks 3-1 after beating them in similar fashion at SAP Center last month.

“We knew these are extremely big points,” Vancouver right winger Jannik Hansen said. “Division games are four-point games. You don’t have to look over the standings twice to see that these are very important games against San Jose, Anaheim, L.A., Calgary, pretty much everyone we are playing these days.”

The Sharks, meanwhile, appear in full holiday mode, which is not a good thing. They lost their third straight overall and saw an eight-game home winning streak end.

“For me, there’s a price we have to pay to win, and right now we’re not reaching deep enough,” San Jose coach Todd McLellan said. “We want everything on sale.”

Listless, playing without desperation and futile on the power play, San Jose (19-13-5) hopes to bring more to the rink Wednesday when it visits the Anaheim Ducks in another key Pacific Division battle.

“We haven’t played that well coming out of the Christmas break, so tomorrow is a huge game, and we need to find some energy here,” Sharks center Joe Thornton said.

Never mind the Sharks outshot the Canucks 32-21; the visitors were in firm control all of the way.

Vancouver (21-11-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a San Jose push to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Hansen exited the penalty box just in time to accept defenseman Alex Edler’s breakaway pass to beat San Jose goalie Alex Stalock at 3:05 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. The Canucks killed off Hansen’s penalty for an illegal check to the head of right winger Tommy Wingels before Hansen slipped behind San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic for his ninth goal.

“Scoring right at the end of their power play kind of turned everything in our favor, and we were able to get a little bit of breathing room,” Hansen said.

The Sharks cut the lead in half when Thornton converted the team’s first regular-season penalty shot in exactly five years at 4:36. Tripped by Vancouver defenseman Christopher Tanev, Thornton scored his ninth of the season by beating Canucks goalie Ryan Miller.

Thornton was the last Shark to convert a penalty shot on Dec. 30, 2009, which was the only other time in team history that San Jose was awarded two penalty shots in the same game like Tuesday.

History lesson aside, the Canucks went back up by two goals when right winger Radim Vrbata capped a tic-tac-toe passing play with his team-leading 14th goal at 7:09 on a shot that tipped off of Stalock’s glove.

“That’s one I’ve got to have, it’s a save you have to make in this league,” Stalock said.

The Canucks scored the only goal of a first period when rookie center Bo Horvat threw a puck into the crease that caromed off the skates of San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon and over the goal line. Horvat’s second goal in 22 career games came at 3:08.

“It was a solid game from us,” Vrbata said. “We were able to make sure we had a good start. Those first 10 minutes can be hard here, and we were able to score the first one. That was huge.”

The Sharks had a chance to tie the game early when right winger Joe Pavelski was awarded a penalty shot, but his attempt rang off the crossbar.

“Game turns a little bit if that finds its way in,” Pavelski said.

San Jose’s second-ranked power play came up empty, another key to the outcome.

“We had six to eight shots,” McLellan said, “and when you look at them, I don’t think we had anybody near the net or around (Miller‘s) eyes.”

Miller finished with 31 saves. Stalock stopped 18 shots.

NOTES: San Jose activated RW Matt Nieto off injured reserve and assigned rookie C Chris Tierney to Worcester of the AHL. Nieto missed nine games from Dec. 6-27 with an ankle injury. Tierney had two assists in 14 games with the Sharks. ... Vancouver’s D Dan Hamhuis (lower body) and RW Zack Kassian (finger) remain on IR. ... San Jose D Matt Irwin played in place of D Scott Hannan for the first time since being a healthy scratch. LW Tye McGinn was San Jose’s other healthy scratch. ... The Sharks play again Wednesday at Anaheim. The Canucks open a five-game homestand Thursday against Los Angeles. ... San Jose LW John Scott served the second game of a four-game suspension. ... Sharks G Alex Stalock made his first start since Dec. 11. ... D Bobby Sanguinetti and LW Tom Sestito were healthy scratches for the Canucks.