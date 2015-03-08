Vrbata’s second goal lifts Canucks past Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A huge road win over a team that blew them out earlier in the week on home ice could go a long way for the Vancouver Canucks.

Right winger Radim Vrbata’s second goal of the game broke a third-period tie and led the visitors to a 3-2 win over the desperate San Jose Sharks at a sold-out SAP Center on Saturday night.

“It was a real character game for us,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “Right from the start, we played hard. They’re a good team. They’re going to get their chances, they’re going to get their goals. ... For us, it was a real good game.”

Vancouver, which rallied from an early two-goal deficit, executed a four-on-three power play to perfection, and it was the difference in a pivotal Pacific Division matchup.

Vrbata patiently fired over the left glove of San Jose goalie Antti Niemi at 5:21 to convert an opportunity just eight seconds after Sharks defenseman Brent Burns gave them when he high-sticked right winger Jannik Hansen.

“I thought we took some emotional penalties that put us in a tough spot,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said.

San Jose right winger Joe Pavelski lost the critical draw and was out of position to aid defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic in defending a two-on-one in front of Niemi. Vancouver’s Daniel Sedin assisted on Vrbata’s 25th goal.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Sharks

“It was a scramble,” McLellan said. “Pavs went for the puck and ended up on the wrong side. Braun went down so they instantly created a two-on-one. That happens in a game. Positionally, they were in the right spots -- one ended up on the wrong side, another went down and good players make good plays.”

Vrbata knew he had to take his time and not rush.

“I thought if I would be patient I might have something even though he was staying with me,” Vrbata said. “I was able to put it in.”

The loss was pivotal as the Sharks fell six points behind second-place Vancouver in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles picked up a point to move three ahead of the Sharks, who remain in fifth place in the division with 72 points.

“It’s painful because it’s a team we’re chasing and there aren’t too many more of these opportunities,” Sharks forward Tommy Wingels said. “We’re pretty disappointed not getting the two points.”

McLellan said, “We didn’t have any luck on both sides of the puck. Defensively, it bounced over sticks for a breakaway. Offensively, there were times it hit a post or hit the back of them and didn’t go in.”

After squandering a couple of grade-A scoring chances, the Sharks watched as the Canucks tied it late in the second period.

Burns couldn’t handle a pass at the Vancouver blue line from the corner and was caught flat-footed in a race with Canucks fourth-line center Bo Horvat, who cut in from the boards and tipped a bouncing puck over the blocker of Niemi at 16:24. Horvat’s 10th goal was unassisted.

“When I was skating for it, I saw it rolling and rolling, and I just wanted to kind of protect it,” Horvat said. “I saw it keep rolling, so I just wanted to try to get it up as quick as I could.”

San Jose managed three shots on an early-period power play but couldn’t solve Vancouver goalie Eddie Lack. Left winger Patrick Marleau missed a slam-dunk stuff attempt on a great setup by defenseman Scott Hannan at 9:30 and center Logan Couture fired high from the slot with 8:20 remaining.

“I went to stop it, it hit my stick and went toward the other side of the net and got away,” Marleau said of his missed chance.

The Sharks escaped a fast-paced, fairly wide-open opening period with a 2-1 lead as both teams managed 15 shots on goal.

Rookie left winger Melker Karlsson punched home his 11th goal of the season on a weakside rebound at 7:58. Vlasic’s point shot started the scoring sequence.

San Jose needed just 43 seconds of its first power play when center Joe Thornton scored his 12th goal of the season at 11:51 on a rebound of a Pavelski shot.

A Marleau turnover enabled Vrbata to slip behind Burns and Hannan to beat Niemi at 19:21 for his first goal of the game.

“I thought we had control of the game until we turned the puck over late in the first,” McLellan said.

NOTES: San Jose D Scott Hannan returned for the first time in three games to replace D Matt Irwin, who sustained an upper-body injury during practice on Friday. D Taylor Fedun was recalled on an emergency basis from Worcester of the AHL. Fedun was the Sharks’ lone healthy scratch. ... Vancouver C Brad Richardson (lower body), D Kevin Bieksa (broken hand), D Chris Tanev (upper body) and G Ryan Miller (sprained knee) are on injured reserve. LW Chris Higgins did not play due to an undisclosed injury. ... The Canucks open a pivotal five-game homestand on Monday against Anaheim. ... The Sharks’ four-game homestand continues Monday with a visit from Pittsburgh. ... D Frank Corrado and LW Ronalds Kenins did not dress for Colorado.