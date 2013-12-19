Preview: Canucks at Stars

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to extend their point streak to nine games when they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Vancouver began the month with a seven-game winning streak but had it snapped Tuesday in Minnesota, where it dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout as it kicked off its three-game road trip. David Booth gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Charlie Coyle knotted the contest in the third and Jason Pominville scored the only goal of the shootout as Vancouver fell to 1-4 in the bonus format this season.

The Stars split their home-and-home series with Colorado, suffering a 6-2 road loss on Monday before posting a 3-2 victory at home the following night. Veteran Ray Whitney scored twice to erase a pair of one-goal deficits and Colton Sceviour tallied with 2:52 remaining in the third period to snap a tie. Dallas captured the opener of the three-game season series, skating to a 2-1 triumph on Nov. 17 at Vancouver.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-10-6): Vancouver has had tremendous difficulty scoring in the shootout, converting only two of its 18 opportunities. “We (stink) in the shootout. Yeah, we do,” coach John Tortorella said. “We’ve got to try different people, I guess, because we stink at it.” Roberto Luongo has been stellar of late, posting a 1.88 goals-against average over his last nine games.

ABOUT THE STARS (16-12-5): While the Canucks have had very little success in shootouts, Dallas has been abysmal on the power play. The Stars are 29th in the league with an 11.8 overall success rate and rank last with the man advantage at home, converting only two of their 51 opportunities (3.9 percent). Whitney ended his 19-game goal drought 7 1/2 minutes into Tuesday’s victory and added the Stars’ second home power-play tally late in the second period.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars haven’t posted consecutive wins since sweeping a three-game road trip from Nov. 13-17.

2. Vancouver’s top-ranked penalty kill allowed a goal Tuesday for the first time this month.

3. The Canucks will be without D Ryan Stanton, who left Tuesday’s game with a high ankle sprain

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Canucks 2