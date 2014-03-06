Preview: Canucks at Stars

It speaks to the recent play of the Vancouver Canucks that the most anticipation surrounding the team was whether or not Ryan Kesler would be moved at Wednesday’s trade deadline. But, much like their offense over the last 5 1/2 weeks, the Canucks’ bid to deal Kesler failed to materialize and they enter Thursday’s matchup at the Dallas Stars in search of their second win in 12 games. “None of the proposals today would have accomplished what we want to accomplish,” Vancouver general manager Mike Gillis told the media.

The Stars are clinging to a one-point lead over Winnipeg and Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with the Canucks lurking two point back despite their current 1-9-1 spiral. Dallas made a move Wednesday to fortify its goaltending situation for the stretch run, acquiring Tim Thomas from Florida for backup netminder Dan Ellis. The trade became possible after Vancouver dealt Roberto Luongo to Florida on Tuesday, making Thomas expendable.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-26-10): Vancouver’s offensive swoon continued in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Phoenix, marking the eighth consecutive game - and 10th time in 11 contests - it has failed to produce more than two goals. ”We’ve scored eight times in the past eight games,“ assistant general manager Laurence Gilman said. ”We’d better get our act together fast. We need to produce more.” Shawn Matthias, acquired from Florida in the deal for Luongo, has scored three goals and collected five points in his last two games, but he has only nine goals and 16 points in 59 contests this season.

ABOUT THE STARS (29-23-10): Ellis surrendered four goals in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Columbus in his first start since Feb. 1 and fifth since Dec. 17. Thomas has struggled after taking a year off and has surrendered at least three goals in 11 of his 13 starts, but Dallas felt it needed an upgrade behind starter Kari Lehtonen due to the upcoming condensed schedule. “We have 20 games left in just 39 days, including four sets of back-to-back situations, and adding a player of Tim’s caliber helps our depth at the goaltender position,” general manager Jim Nill said.

OVERTIME

1. Kesler has scored 15 of his 21 goals this season away from home.

2. Dallas has won the last three meetings, holding Vancouver to one goal in each.

3. The Canucks traded D Raphael Diaz to the New York Rangers on Wednesday for a fifth-round draft pick.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Canucks 2