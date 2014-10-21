Preview: Canucks at Stars

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season when they begin a three-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Vancouver won its first three contests - all against Pacific Division rivals - before dropping a 4-2 decision to visiting Tampa Bay on Saturday. Defenseman Alex Edler recorded a goal and an assist while Eddie Lack stopped 20 shots in his season debut.

Dallas is coming off a wild 6-5 overtime loss at home to Philadelphia in which it squandered three leads, including two in the third period. Defenseman Trevor Daley scored a pair of power-play goals while Jason Spezza (goal, three assists) and Tyler Seguin (four assists) each registered four-point performances. Seguin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after collecting eight points (four goals) in three contests.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-1-0): Top prosect Bo Horvat was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday for a conditioning assignment. The 19-year-old, who was drafted ninth overall in 2013, suffered a shoulder injury during a preseason game against Edmonton. Horvat, who recorded one goal in five exhibition contests, must be sent to his Ontario Hockey League team if he is unable to remain with the Canucks after the conditioning stint.

ABOUT THE STARS (2-1-2): Patrik Nemeth’s regular season is over due to an arm laceration the defenseman suffered when he was cut by the skate of Philadelphia’s R.J. Umberger on Saturday. “It was a real severe laceration,” coach Lindy Ruff told NHL.com. “When I say severe, it’s probably an understatement.” The 22-year-old Nemeth posted a plus-1 rating in five games this season after appearing in eight contests in 2013-14 - his first NHL campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas swept the three-game series between the clubs last season, outscoring Vancouver 12-3 in the process.

2. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata was kept off the scoresheet Saturday after notching three goals and two assists over his first three games with his new team.

3. The Stars placed RW Valeri Nichushkin on injured reserve Sunday due to a groin injury and recalled D Jyrki Jokipakka from Texas of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Canucks 2