Preview: Canucks at Stars

The Vancouver Canucks derailed the Montreal Canadiens’ bid to make history, but they will be facing an opponent coming off a dramatic victory of its own when they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The Canucks snapped a four-game skid with a 5-1 rout of Montreal on Tuesday, denying the Canadiens a chance to match for a record-tying 10th straight win to open the season.

Rookie Jared McCann scored twice against Montreal to boost his team-leading goal total to four as Vancouver won for the first time at home. “It’s a huge measuring stick against probably the beat team in the league right now,” Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows said. “We really wanted that first win at home probably more than they wanted that 10-game winning streak.” Dallas is also coming off a pulsating victory, erasing a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday to improve to 6-1-0 in its last seven. The Stars have won seven straight against the Canucks while outscoring them 29-10.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-2-3): Forward Brandon Prust assisted on both of McCann’s goals against his former teammates before sustaining an ankle injury that will keep him from accompanying the team on its two-game trek to Dallas and Arizona. Prust, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam, told the Vancouver Sun he didn’t hear anything pop but “won’t be skating for a few days.” Vancouver also will be without defenseman Dan Hamhuis, who missed Tuesday’s game while dealing with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE STARS (7-2-0): Captain Jamie Benn, who led the NHL in scoring last season, continued his hot start with three assists in Tuesday’s win to take over the league lead with eight goals and 15 points entering Wednesday’s play. Veteran Patrick Sharp, in his first season with the Stars, finally got his first goal and it was a biggie - it ignited Dallas’ comeback and was the 250th of his career. “It was nice to get the first one of the game and try to get some momentum individually and as a team,” Sharp said.

OVERTIME

1. Stars C Tyler Seguin has five goals and 13 points in eight games versus Vancouver.

2. Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said G Richard Bachman may get his first start of the season against his former team.

3. Stars D John Klingberg has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Canucks 2