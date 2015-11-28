Stars 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

DALLAS -- Center Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal and goaltender Antti Niemi was a perfect 3-for-3 in the Dallas Stars’ 3-2 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at American Airlines Center.

As Dallas’ first shooter, Seguin beat Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller with a wrist shot through his five-hole from the slot.

Niemi denied right wingers Alexandre Burrows and Radim Vrbata and left winger Chris Higgins for Dallas (18-5-0). Niemi stopped 33 of 35 shots.

Right winger Patrick Sharp had two assists for the Stars, who also got goals from left winger and captain Jamie Benn and center Jason Spezza.

Vancouver (9-8-7) got goals from left winger Daniel Sedin and center Henrik Sedin.

The Canucks tied it at 2-2 with 4:10 remaining in regulation when Henrik Sedin scored a power-play goal.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 4:33 before the first intermission. Seguin took a wrist shot from the left point which first deflected off Sharp and then off Benn’s left leg for his 17th goal of the season.

Dallas went on the power play 1:10 earlier when Sedin was whistled for tripping Sharp, who had two assists for the Stars.

Benn now has a point in seven consecutive games.

Vancouver drew even early in the second when Daniel Sedin scored his 11th of the season with a tap-in at the near post. Canucks right winger Jannik Hansen assisted by intercepting a wayward backhand pass from Stars defenseman John Klingberg in the middle of the Dallas zone.

Hansen then spotted Daniel Sedin rushing to the near post and he finished with a quick snap to make it 1-1.

The Stars regained their lead with 7:08 remaining in the second when Spezza fired a slap-shot into the top right corner of the Vancouver net for a power-play goal. Spezza received a pass from Klingberg on the left point, then skated into the right circle before beating Miller top shelf to his short side in an impressive show of marksmanship.

Miller stopped 23 of 25 shots, including two huge saves on Benn at the near post late in overtime as Dallas was on the power play due to Vancouver being called for too many men on the ice.

NOTES: Canucks D Andrey Pedan and RW Jake Virtanen were scratched. ... Stars LW Travis Moen, D Jamie Oleksiak and D Patrik Nemeth, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday, were scratched. ... Canucks LW Sven Baertschi, a healthy scratch on Tuesday at Minnesota, returned to the ice, playing on the Canucks’ third line alongside RW Alexandre Burrows and C Bo Horvat. ... Stars G Antti Niemi started his third consecutive game. With G Kari Lehtonen out with a lower-body injury, G Jack Campbell, the 11th pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, backed up Niemi. Dallas recalled Campbell from AHL Texas on Thursday. ... Dallas is concluding a three-game homestand before starting a four-game road trip on Saturday at Minnesota. ... Canucks coach Willie Desjardins is a former Stars assistant. Canucks assistant coach Glen Gulutzan spent two seasons as Dallas’ coach (2011-12 and 2012-13).