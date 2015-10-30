Benn caps Stars’ comeback vs. Canucks

DALLAS -- For a second straight game, the Dallas Stars overcame a multiple-goal deficit, this time trailing 3-1 early in the third period, before defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Left winger Jamie Benn scored the game-winner 2:28 into overtime. Benn’s goal, his ninth of the season, came after he beat Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller top shelf to his short side from the right circle.

“It just reminds you of summer hockey and fooling around with the guys,” Benn said of the 3-on-3 overtime. “It’s fun. It’s creative. I‘m sure you’re going to see a lot of nice goals and a lot of big saves.”

On Tuesday against Anaheim, Dallas trailed 3-0 after one period before storming back to win 4-3.

“What’s really good to see is we had a tough time with adversity last year, and this year we’ve started off where we’re learning to battle through some tough situations and come up with some big wins,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said.

Right winger Patrick Sharp had two goals, defenseman Jason Demers scored and Benn added an assist for Dallas (8-2-0). Stars goaltender Antti Niemi stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Vancouver (4-2-4), which lost for the first time on the road, got goals from right winger Alexandre Burrows, defenseman Alexander Edler and right winger Radim Vrbata. Center Daniel Sedin had two assists for the Canucks.

“It’s always a concern when you lose in the third, but they got a couple breaks,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “Then we got a couple breaks too, but they got it going. They’re a good team, they’re going to create. They’re one of the best offensive teams in the league so it’s that they’re going to go through the third without chances.”

Through the first 8:11 of the game, Dallas outshot Vancouver 10-0. But on the Canucks’ first shot on goal, a Burrows breakaway denied at the near post by Niemi, a penalty shot was awarded after defenseman Alex Goligoski’s slash.

Burrows scored his second goal of the year off a wrist shot from the slot that struck Niemi’s stick and then went through his five-hole to make it 1-0. It was the first penalty shot awarded in the NHL this season.

Less than four minutes later, Dallas tied it when Sharp scored off a wrist shot from the right point. Following some precision passing by defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka and center Jason Spezza, Sharp beat Niemi with a wrist shot through his five-hole off the rush for the equalizer.

Vancouver regained the lead at 5:38 of the second period when Edler’s slap shot from the left point beat Niemi for a power-play goal.

It was the second power-play goal allowed by Dallas in as many games. Prior to the Tuesday game against Anaheim, the Stars had not allowed a power-play goal in six consecutive games.

The Canucks went ahead 3-1 when Vrbata scored off a rebound 10 seconds into the third period. Off the opening faceoff, Niemi denied Sedin’s shot from the left circle, but Vrbata poked in the carom with a backhand.

Dallas made it 3-2 at 10:06 of the third when Demers, playing his first game since serving a two-game suspension, beat Miller far post with a wrist shot from the right point.

Sharp tied it with 4:35 remaining by redirecting a wrist shot by defenseman John Klingberg from the high slot, giving Klingberg a point in his last six games.

Miller stopped 25 of 29 shots for Vancouver.

“One (goal) hit (Luca) Sbisa in the back of the calf and first one was not very good on my part. I just tried to move past it,” Miller said. “I set up high and the bottom dropped out of the shot and I got stuck in the ice, like literally just in a weird position and made a bad play.”

NOTES: Canucks D Alex Biega and RW Adam Cracknell were scratched. ... Stars D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. ... Canucks RW Brendan Gaunce was making his NHL debut. Gaunce is the younger brother of D Cameron Gaunce, who played nine games for Dallas during the 2013-14 season. ... Stars D Jason Demers returned to the Dallas blue line after serving a two-game suspension for elbowing Penguins C Nick Bonino last Thursday. Demers was again paired with D Johnny Oduya. ... Canucks coach Willie Desjardins is a former Stars assistant who coached Dallas’ AHL affiliate to the Calder Cup championship in 2014. Canucks assistant Glen Gulutzan was Dallas’ coach for two seasons. ... Stars G Antti Niemi was making his second consecutive start. ... Canucks G Ryan Miller was making his 10th consecutive start. ... Tuesday is the first of three regular-season meetings between these clubs.